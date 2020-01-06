Fixture details announced for remaining Club Championship semi-finals and finals

The times and venues have been announced for the final stages of the All-Ireland Club Championships.

The Intermediate and Junior Football semi-finals take place this Saturday, with Kerry and Monaghan represented in both grades.

Kerry intermediate champions Templenoe will meet Oughterard (Galway) in Kilmallock at 2pm, while Mattock Rangers (Louth) face Magheracloone (Monaghan) in the other semi at 1.30pm in Crossmaglen.

Kerry junior champions Na Gaeil will travel to Ennis for a 1.30pm throw-in against Mayo kingpins Kilmaine. At the same time in Newbridge, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Wexford) will play Blackhill (Monaghan).

The finals will take place at Croke Park on Saturday, January 25, with the intermediate final at 5.15pm and the junior at 3.15pm.

The corresponding hurling finals will be held on Saturday, January 18, in a double-header of Cork v Kilkenny matches. Russell Rovers face Conahy Shamrocks in the junior final at 4pm before Fr O’Neills meet Tullaroan at 6pm.

The following day, Ballyhale Shamrocks face Borris-Ileigh at 2pm in the senior final, with the senior football final contested between Corofin and Kilcoo at 4pm.