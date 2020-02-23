Five-star Limerick maintain perfect start to 2020

Limerick 5-10 Wicklow 1-14

Five-star Limerick made it four wins from four in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League after seeing off Wicklow on a 5-10 to 1-14 scoreline at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Danny Neville scored 1-1 for Limerick.

Limerick did most of the damage in the first half with Michael Donovan, Danny Neville and Robert Childs firing goals. Iain Corbett and Seamus O’Carroll followed up with two more in the second half to keep Limerick’s perfect record intact.

Donovan, Neville, and Childs all hit the back of the net inside 20 minutes. Wicklow managed to claw back some of the deficit through Jackson and Seanie Furlong, but still trailled 3-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Corbett copper-fastened Limerick’s dominance early in the second half with their fourth goal and O’Carroll put the cherry on top with the fifth late on.

Scorers – Limerick: D Neville 1-1, M Donovan, R Childs, I Corbett and S O’Carroll 1-0, C Fahy, P Scanlon, A Enright and H Bourke 0-2 each, J Ryan 0-1.

Scorers – Wicklow: S Furlong 0-4 (4f), M Jackson 0-3 (3f), G Murphy 1-0, R Finn 0-2, M Kenny, D Hayden, D Healy, E Darcy (1f) and P O’Rourke 0-1 each

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; P Maher, B Fanning, M Donovan; R Childs, I Corbett, T McCarthy; T Griffin, T Childs; A Enright, C Fahy, P de Brun; H Bourke, D Neville, P Scanlon.

Subs: J Naughton for de Brun (57), S O’Carroll for Scanlon (61), J Ryan for Griffin (62), D Lyons for Enright (71), D Connolly for Maher (73).

Wicklow: M Jackson; J Hamilton, P O’Keane, D Keane; D Hayden, J Snell, T Kearns; P O’Toole, R Finn; A Maher, M Kenny, D Healy; C Byrne, C O’Brien, S Furlong.

Subs: O Manning for Hamilton (27), E Darcy for Byrne (38), F O’Shea for Kearns (h-t), G Murphy for O’Brien (h-t), P O’Rourke for Keane (54).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)