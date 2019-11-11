News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Five sent off in ill-tempered Tyrone league final

Five sent off in ill-tempered Tyrone league final
File photo
By Francis Mooney
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 12:03 PM

The Tyrone Division One final was marred by a brawl in the closing stages of the clash of Dromore and Errigal Ciaran.

Five players were sent off after fighting erupted late on at Fintona, where Dromore took the title with a four points win over the defending champions.

Errigal Ciaran’s Niall Kelly and Eoin Kelly were shown red cards, as were Dromore pair Sean McNabb and Paul McHugh. And Errigal finished with 12 men after Ben McDonnell picked up a second yellow. The county board is set to launch an investigation into the incidents.

“An otherwise sporting game was interrupted by a brief but unacceptable sequence of events,” said Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell.

“The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee will await the report of the referee and a full investigation will be carried out.”

For Dromore, the 1-10 to 1-6 title success represented the culmination of a solid response to a low-point of a season that reached a low ebb when they suffered a heavy championship defeat at the hands of neighbours and eventual champions Trillick.

For Errigal, it was a case of rueful reflection on painful defeats in both the league and championship finals of 2019.

READ MORE

Dr Crokes tried to talk Colm Cooper out of retirement for Kerry final

More on this topic

Kelleher says final loss took its toll on Glen RoversKelleher says final loss took its toll on Glen Rovers

Borris-Ileigh boss Kelly says there’s more in the tankBorris-Ileigh boss Kelly says there’s more in the tank

Dr Crokes tried to talk Colm Cooper out of retirement for Kerry finalDr Crokes tried to talk Colm Cooper out of retirement for Kerry final

Éire Óg second-half charge sees off SarsÉire Óg second-half charge sees off Sars

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Hatton shoots lights out to win Turkish marathonHatton shoots lights out to win Turkish marathon

Hatton revels in Turkish Airlines Open victory and place at next year’s MastersHatton revels in Turkish Airlines Open victory and place at next year’s Masters

He does a brilliant job for us – Lennon lauds Hayes contributionHe does a brilliant job for us – Lennon lauds Hayes contribution

Who would bet against Liverpool now?Who would bet against Liverpool now?


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »