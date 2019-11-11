Five sent off in ill-tempered Tyrone league final

The Tyrone Division One final was marred by a brawl in the closing stages of the clash of Dromore and Errigal Ciaran.

Five players were sent off after fighting erupted late on at Fintona, where Dromore took the title with a four points win over the defending champions.

Errigal Ciaran’s Niall Kelly and Eoin Kelly were shown red cards, as were Dromore pair Sean McNabb and Paul McHugh. And Errigal finished with 12 men after Ben McDonnell picked up a second yellow. The county board is set to launch an investigation into the incidents.

“An otherwise sporting game was interrupted by a brief but unacceptable sequence of events,” said Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell.

“The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee will await the report of the referee and a full investigation will be carried out.”

For Dromore, the 1-10 to 1-6 title success represented the culmination of a solid response to a low-point of a season that reached a low ebb when they suffered a heavy championship defeat at the hands of neighbours and eventual champions Trillick.

For Errigal, it was a case of rueful reflection on painful defeats in both the league and championship finals of 2019.