News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Five-goal Sligo end long wait for League victory

Five-goal Sligo end long wait for League victory
A brace of goals from sub Pat Hughes crushed any notions of a London comeback.
By Gavin Cawley
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 06:08 PM

London 0-11 - 5-9 Sligo

After a winless first term, Sligo boss Paul Taylor finally savoured his first victory when his charges coasted to a 13-point defeat of London at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Three first-half goals provided the platform for victory — Sligo’s first League win since defeating Derry in 2018.

Goals from Darragh Cummins and captain Patrick O’Connor, along with an own goal by London full-back Matt Moynihan, saw Sligo hold a nine-point interval lead (3-3 to 0-3).

Sligo’s dominance continued in the lacklustre second-half and a brace of goals from sub Pat Hughes crushed any notions of a London comeback.

London’s best performer was captain Liam Gavaghan, who scored seven points.

The hosts featured four Sligo natives in their starting side and one of these, David Carrabine, had a younger brother, Sean, in Sligo’s line-up.

Scorers for Sligo: P Hughes (2-1), L Gaughan (0-4, 4f), D Cummins (1-0), P O’Connor (1-0), M Moynihan (1-0 own goal), R Óg Murphy (0-2), A Devaney (0-1, 1 ‘45’), S Coen (0-1)

Scorers for London: L Gavaghan (0-7, 6f), S Hickey (0-2), R Forde (0-1), L Turley (0-1).

SLIGO: A Devaney, J F Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon, N Mullen, P McNamara, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne, G O’Kelly-Lynch, C Griffin, D Cummins, L Gaughan, C Lally, R Óg Murphy

Subs: P Hughes for C Griffin, h-t; K Cawley for P McNamara, 41; A Marren for R Óg Murphy, 48; S Coen for C Lally, 56; N Ewing for L Gaughan, 64

LONDON: N Maher, P Butler, M Moynihan, C O’Neill, R Sloan, E Flanagan, C Coyne, L Gavaghan, C O’Doherty, K Rafferty, F McMahon, D Carrabine, L Gallagher, J Hynes, S Hickey.

Subs: T Clarke for K Rafferty, 29; E Walsh for D Carrabine, 43; T Hill for J Hynes, 53; R Forde for C O’Doherty, 56; L Turley for L Gallagher, 64.

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

More on this topic

Ladies football wrap: Tipp hold Dublin as five-goal Waterford beat GalwayLadies football wrap: Tipp hold Dublin as five-goal Waterford beat Galway

Michael Moynihan: Lessons learned from the League frontlineMichael Moynihan: Lessons learned from the League frontline

'Had we won it, I wouldn’t be jumping out of my skin. Had we lost it, I wouldn’t be crying''Had we won it, I wouldn’t be jumping out of my skin. Had we lost it, I wouldn’t be crying'

Ruairi McCann's double sinks Paul Galvin's WexfordRuairi McCann's double sinks Paul Galvin's Wexford

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’

Leon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off SchalkeLeon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off Schalke

Wexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over LaoisWexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over Laois

Carlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours WicklowCarlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy paints a pretty picture with her January picks, along with cool ideas for fridges and lunchboxesWishlist: Fridges and lunchboxes make our list of January picks

Maturity isn’t a good fit for every rapper (see: Kanye’s bedraggled coming-to-Jesus phase). But through 2018 it was working a treat for former bad boy — and Ariana Grande’s ex — Mac Miller. But then his story turned to tragedy as that September, the 26 year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.Review: Mac Miller - Circles

The year is 2399, and Jean-Luc Picard dreams of his old ship, destroyed three decades ago, and his dear friend, the android Data, dead 20 years now. Dreams turn to nightmare, and Picard awakens, old and defeated, in his French château.Review: Star Trek: Picard

A Polish prisoner carefully checks there are no guards around before he enters one of the SS cloakrooms in Auschwitz. He takes out a hidden vial and quickly sprinkles its contents on the collars of those hated uniforms, before slipping out again. Within two weeks some of the Germans had come down with the typhoid that was wiping out so many of the prisoners.Gripping account of the hero who volunteered to go to Auschwitz

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »