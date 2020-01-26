Five-goal Sligo end long wait for League victory

London 0-11 - 5-9 Sligo

After a winless first term, Sligo boss Paul Taylor finally savoured his first victory when his charges coasted to a 13-point defeat of London at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Three first-half goals provided the platform for victory — Sligo’s first League win since defeating Derry in 2018.

Goals from Darragh Cummins and captain Patrick O’Connor, along with an own goal by London full-back Matt Moynihan, saw Sligo hold a nine-point interval lead (3-3 to 0-3).

Sligo’s dominance continued in the lacklustre second-half and a brace of goals from sub Pat Hughes crushed any notions of a London comeback.

London’s best performer was captain Liam Gavaghan, who scored seven points.

The hosts featured four Sligo natives in their starting side and one of these, David Carrabine, had a younger brother, Sean, in Sligo’s line-up.

Scorers for Sligo: P Hughes (2-1), L Gaughan (0-4, 4f), D Cummins (1-0), P O’Connor (1-0), M Moynihan (1-0 own goal), R Óg Murphy (0-2), A Devaney (0-1, 1 ‘45’), S Coen (0-1)

Scorers for London: L Gavaghan (0-7, 6f), S Hickey (0-2), R Forde (0-1), L Turley (0-1).

SLIGO: A Devaney, J F Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon, N Mullen, P McNamara, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne, G O’Kelly-Lynch, C Griffin, D Cummins, L Gaughan, C Lally, R Óg Murphy

Subs: P Hughes for C Griffin, h-t; K Cawley for P McNamara, 41; A Marren for R Óg Murphy, 48; S Coen for C Lally, 56; N Ewing for L Gaughan, 64

LONDON: N Maher, P Butler, M Moynihan, C O’Neill, R Sloan, E Flanagan, C Coyne, L Gavaghan, C O’Doherty, K Rafferty, F McMahon, D Carrabine, L Gallagher, J Hynes, S Hickey.

Subs: T Clarke for K Rafferty, 29; E Walsh for D Carrabine, 43; T Hill for J Hynes, 53; R Forde for C O’Doherty, 56; L Turley for L Gallagher, 64.

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)