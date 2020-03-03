Five clubs included on team of the year as Corofin dominate again

Corofin’s historic three in a row success has resulted in them sweeping up seven places on the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards football team.

With a presence on every line of the field, the Galway and Connacht kingpins have now won 20 of these awards since it was first staged in 2018. Defender Liam Silke and sharp-shooter Martin Farragher have been honoured in each of the three years.

It's that sort of consistency which enabled Corofin to see off Kilcoo in an extra-time thriller last January and become the first team ever to win a hat-trick of club crowns. As a result, they dominate a selection that draws on players from five clubs from across the provinces after a hugely entertaining campaign.

Goalkeeper Bernard Power, full-back Kieran Fitzgerald, the midfield partnership of Daithí Burke and Ronan Steede, and wing-forward Gary Sice complete the Corofin contingent.

Corofin's midfield partnership of Daithí Burke and Ronan Steede have both been honoured.

Elsewhere, Ulster champions and beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo have had their great run recognised with awards for defenders Aaron Branagan and Darryl Branagan, and forwards Paul Devlin and Conor Laverty.

There are awards for Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel on the back of their work with Leinster champions Ballyboden St Enda’s, while there is also an award for Nemo Rangers defender Kevin O’Donovan, and Seán Gannon, who starred for Éire Óg in their run to the Leinster final.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet at Croke Park this Friday night.

In addition to the football and hurling teams being honoured, there will also be awards announced live on the night for the overall AIB GAA Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year.

The nominees for the footballer of the year are Kilcoo’s Darryl Branagan and Corofin duo Liam Silke and Ronan Steede.

The hurling team will be announced tomorrow morning.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS’ AWARDS – FOOTBALL 2020

1. Bernard Power (Corofin) * Previous winner in 2019

2. Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018

4. Liam Silke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

6. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St. Endas)

7. Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

8. Daithí Burke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

9. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

12. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

15. Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:

Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

Liam Silke (Corofin)

Ronan Steede (Corofin)

