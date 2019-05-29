Fitzsimons happy to make his point for Dubs

A round of spontaneous applause broke out in the Dublin dressing room when Michael Fitzsimons walked back in after defeating Louth last weekend.

In his 10th season playing Championship football for Dublin, and in his 100th overall game, the tight-marking defender finally scored a point.

In fact, his 72nd-minute score after being played in by Kevin McManamon was his very first attempt for a point in all that time.

The Cuala club man was memorably presented with a chance to score late in the narrow 2016 All-Ireland final replay win over Mayo but hesitated, laid off the ball, and the move broke down.

“I wouldn’t even score at training,” said Fitzsimons. “They all found it very funny. But that’s not the strong side of my game — I’m more defensive, and obviously help more in transitioning out of defence.

I wouldn’t be looking to get on the end of scores. It wouldn’t be something I’d be setting out to do in a game.

“I didn’t even dream of scoring on Saturday, it was just the way it happened, it was fortunate that there was a turnover in the middle of the field and there were only two people up.

“So I felt I had to support them and just ended up in that position.”

Fitzsimons recalled his previous brush with a score in 2016 when he laid it off to Bernard Brogan at the last moment and the move broke down at a crucial period.

“I think then Bernard was a bit tightly marked when I laid it off to him, there was a bit of pressure on.

I was very close to the goals, I really should have taken it myself but it just wasn’t in my head to do that. So it’s nice to get it out of the way.

Hitting the 100-game mark in an era of such dominance by the Dubs was a more significant achievement.

“I wasn’t aware of it until afterwards,” said Fitzsimons. “It’s one of those things, it’s a cliche but you don’t take count of it and you probably don’t appreciate it when you’re doing it.”