Fitzgibbon injury worry as Charleville head for Croker

Charleville (Cork) 1-15 - 1-13 Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny)

Afterwards the small crowd spilled down out of the stands in Thurles to embrace their clubmates, friends and family members. The day was wintry and the ground underfoot heavy, but Charleville supporters in red and white were exultant.

Their side won through to the All-Ireland intermediate club final with a two-point win over Kilkenny champions Graigue-Ballycallan, a hard-fought game which turned eventually on the Corkmen’s second-half goal.

After the game Charleville boss Ben O’Connor, who lit up Semple Stadium in the red and white of Cork so many times, underlined the importance of Andrew Cagney’s close-range strike with a quarter of an hour left.

“We seemed to be getting into our stride in the first half, we were three up and they hit five on the trot; we were two down at half-time.

“There were a lot of shemozzles, which doesn’t suit us because we like to put the ball into space, and we were able to open it up in the second half, we found fellas for points - but in the finish it was the goal (that was crucial).

Charleville’s Jack Meade is challenged by Eddie Brennan, Graigue-Ballycallen, during the All-Ireland Club IHC semi-final at Semple Stadium. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“It was hard earned, to get that goal, but we also got a couple of points after that to go five up. They pulled it back to four, we got another point and they got a goal. After that we just wanted to keep the ball down here.”

O’Connor’s synopsis was accurate. With Charleville stacked with U21 players, their running game - shades of O’Connor’s old Newtownshandrum in their fluent heyday - was an obvious weapon, as was giving Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon a free role around the half-forward line.

Graigue-Ballycallan didn’t co-operate in the first half, however, and blocked the way to goal effectively. Conor Murphy’s accuracy from placed balls had them two up at the break, 0-9 to 0-7.

The Kilkenny side’s manager, Tipperary football icon Declan Browne, was relatively happy at that stage, but the Munster champions stormed into the game in a more open second half.

“To be honest, at half-time I thought we were well in control,” said Browne.

“But the two silly points we gave away after half-time were a killer, it completely wiped out what we’d done. “We scored five on the bounce before half time and we were happy in the dressing-room. We knew what they were about - everyone knows what they’re about.”

Those two quick Charleville points, from Fitzgibbon and Jack O’Callaghan, signalled the change in momentum. Graigue-Ballycallan were hanging in there, mainly through Murphy’s accuracy, before Charleville struck that goal. O’Callaghan surged through the middle on 45 minutes and shot, only for Graigue-Ballycallan keeper Ciaran Hoyne to save: Fitzgibbon’s shot on the rebound was smothered, but Cagney made no mistake.

In a tight game a goal was always going to be significant and Cagney’s gave Charleville the impetus to win, though Aaron Brennan’s injury-time strike cut the deficit to two points.

Browne was left to rue some uncharacteristic misses, however. “We had 12 wides and some of them were scoreable, they weren’t pot-shots. That’s something we haven’t done, and we didn’t dwell on it, but we had 12 wides, they had five, and we panicked a bit. Those wides will probably come back to haunt us, though Charleville were more clinical.

“We’re disappointed but I just met one of the Charleville selectors and he said, ‘the aim was senior hurling’. And that’s the beauty of it, but you’d like to finish the job off as well. I wish Charleville all the best, though, they’re a super hurling team.”

Browne was warm in his praise for Charleville’s star man (“We’ll probably get slaughtered about Darragh Fitzgibbon, but you can’t mark Darragh Fitzgibbon. He’s super. I’d love to see someone come up with a plan for him,”) but the Cork star picked up a second-half leg injury and must now be a doubt for the All-Ireland final, though O’Connor was hopeful:

"He got a bad bang, a twist to his knee. He thinks it’s bad enough, he can’t put his weight on it anyway. He’ll go for a scan during the week.”

And the All-Ireland final in Croke Park? “We can’t wait to get up there. Hopefully we might get up next week or the weekend after to see the dressing-rooms and so on. I’m sure we won’t be left onto the field, they’ll leave that to Ireland’s Fittest Family and those things, not the fellas who’ll be playing there.

“We’ll see where we’ll stop for grub on the way up and so on, but the main thing is it’s a Cork team going to Croke Park in February.”

Scorers for Charleville:

D. Fitzgibbon (0-6, 2 frees); A. Cagney (1-2)(1 free); J. Doyle (0-4); J. O’Callaghan (0-2); K. O’Connor (0-1).

Scorers for Graigue-Ballycallan:

C. Murphy (0-9, 7 frees); A. Brennan (1-2); S. Ryan, B. Ryan (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE:

C. Collins, D. Butler, J. Meade, F. Cagney, J. Buckley, A. Dennehy, C. Carroll, J. O’Callaghan, K. O’Connor, D. Casey, D. Fitzgibbon, J. Doyle, A. Cagney, D. O’Flynn (c), C. Buckley.

Subs:

T. Hawe for Fitzgibbon (blood)(44-6); T. Hawe for Fitzgibbon (inj)(53); M. Kavanagh for Doyle (61); PJ Copps for Casey (62)

GRAIGUE-BALLYCALLAN:

C. Hoyne, D. Egan (c), B. Murphy, T. Ronan, C. Flynn, E. Egan, J. Ryall, S. Butler, G. Teehan, J. Roberts, B. Ryan, C. Murphy, A. Brennan, E. Brennan, S. Ryan.

Subs:

K. Egan for C. Flynn (47); V. Teehan for E. Brennan (58); W. O’’Connor for Murphy (62).

Referee:

L. Gordon (Galway).