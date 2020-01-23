Fitzgibbon Cup: Tipp duo guide UL to quarter-final derby date with Mary I

UL 0-21 - 1-13 Maynooth

UL will face fellow Limerick college Mary Immaculate in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final after a 0-21 to 1-13 win over Maynooth.

Tipperary duo Cian Darcy and Jake Morris did most of the damage for Gary Kirby’s side by scoring 0-15 of their 21 points.

The home side raced into a 0-3 to no score lead in the opening quarter, but Eoin Molloy’s cool finish for the Maynooth goal levelled the game. The teams were level twice more in an even first half.

Eventually, UL’s dangerous full forward line of Darcy, Morris and Ronan Lynch hit form to give them a 0-11 to 1-3 half time advantage.

UL looked to be heading for a comfortable win after bossing the opening quarter of the second half, but six Andrew Gaffney frees kept Maynooth in touch going into the final stages.

However, Morris, Tullaroan’s Martin Keoghan and Darcy hit the target again to give UL some breathing space and a knockout tie with Mary I.

Scorers for UL: C Darcy 0-9 (6f), J Morris 0-6, S Golden and R Lynch 0-2 each, P O’Loughlin and M Keoghan 0-1 each

Scorers for Maynooth: A Gaffney 0-6 (6f), E Molloy 1-0, C Drennan 0-2 (1f), C Stakelum, C Browne, J Cullen, E Ahearn and S Clerkin 0-1.

UL: B Hogan; J Ryan, M Carey, E Gunning; B McGrath, B O’Mara, P Campion; J Shelly, K McDonald; S Golden, K Hayes, P O’Loughlin; J Morris, R Lynch, C Darcy.

Subs: C O’Callaghan for Carey (38), M Keoghan for Shelly (43), C Barry for Ryan (51), R Hayes for K Hayes (56), S Neville for Golden (58).

Maynooth: S Buggy; D Conway, C Byrne, D Kehoe; J Cullen, E Molloy, C Moloney; R Buckley, E Ahearn; C Stakelum, C Browne, A Gaffney; C Drennan, S Clerkin, M Dwyer.

Subs: J O’Dwyer for Drennan (43), J Young for Byrne (56).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)