News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fitzgibbon Cup: Tipp duo guide UL to quarter-final derby date with Mary I

Fitzgibbon Cup: Tipp duo guide UL to quarter-final derby date with Mary I
Kevin McDonald of UL in action against Conor Stakelum of Maynooth during the Fitzgibbon Cup clash. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
By John Keogh
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 09:13 PM

UL 0-21 - 1-13 Maynooth

UL will face fellow Limerick college Mary Immaculate in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final after a 0-21 to 1-13 win over Maynooth.

Tipperary duo Cian Darcy and Jake Morris did most of the damage for Gary Kirby’s side by scoring 0-15 of their 21 points.

The home side raced into a 0-3 to no score lead in the opening quarter, but Eoin Molloy’s cool finish for the Maynooth goal levelled the game. The teams were level twice more in an even first half.

Eventually, UL’s dangerous full forward line of Darcy, Morris and Ronan Lynch hit form to give them a 0-11 to 1-3 half time advantage.

UL looked to be heading for a comfortable win after bossing the opening quarter of the second half, but six Andrew Gaffney frees kept Maynooth in touch going into the final stages.

However, Morris, Tullaroan’s Martin Keoghan and Darcy hit the target again to give UL some breathing space and a knockout tie with Mary I.

Scorers for UL: C Darcy 0-9 (6f), J Morris 0-6, S Golden and R Lynch 0-2 each, P O’Loughlin and M Keoghan 0-1 each

Scorers for Maynooth: A Gaffney 0-6 (6f), E Molloy 1-0, C Drennan 0-2 (1f), C Stakelum, C Browne, J Cullen, E Ahearn and S Clerkin 0-1.

UL: B Hogan; J Ryan, M Carey, E Gunning; B McGrath, B O’Mara, P Campion; J Shelly, K McDonald; S Golden, K Hayes, P O’Loughlin; J Morris, R Lynch, C Darcy.

Subs: C O’Callaghan for Carey (38), M Keoghan for Shelly (43), C Barry for Ryan (51), R Hayes for K Hayes (56), S Neville for Golden (58).

Maynooth: S Buggy; D Conway, C Byrne, D Kehoe; J Cullen, E Molloy, C Moloney; R Buckley, E Ahearn; C Stakelum, C Browne, A Gaffney; C Drennan, S Clerkin, M Dwyer.

Subs: J O’Dwyer for Drennan (43), J Young for Byrne (56).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)

READ MORE

Fitzgibbon Cup: Austin Gleeson off injured as WIT fall short against quarter-final bound Mary I

More on this topic

Fitzgibbon Cup: Austin Gleeson off injured as WIT fall short against quarter-final bound Mary I Fitzgibbon Cup: Austin Gleeson off injured as WIT fall short against quarter-final bound Mary I

David Reidy hits 1-12 as Limerick set up Munster SHL final date with CorkDavid Reidy hits 1-12 as Limerick set up Munster SHL final date with Cork

Strong finish sees Limerick open season with win over All-Ireland champions TippStrong finish sees Limerick open season with win over All-Ireland champions Tipp

Liam Cahill happy to keep his distanceLiam Cahill happy to keep his distance

TOPIC: Limerick GAA

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: A fair league format but is the cut-throat element gone? Dalo's Hurling Show: A fair league format but is the cut-throat element gone?

Kyrgios apologises for his behaviour after beating SimonKyrgios apologises for his behaviour after beating Simon

Russell sent home from Scotland training camp for ‘breach of discipline’ ahead of Ireland clashRussell sent home from Scotland training camp for ‘breach of discipline’ ahead of Ireland clash

Wilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughtsWilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughts


Lifestyle

Cork teenager Jessie Griffin is launching a new comic-book series about her own life. She tells Donal O’Keeffe about her work as a comic artist, living with Asperger’s, and her life-changing time with the Cork Life CentrePicture perfect way of sharing Jessie’s story

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: The only way to improve air quality in Douglas is to move it upwind from Passage West

The Lighthouse is being hailed as one of the best — and strangest — films of the year. Its director tells Esther McCarthy about casting Robert Pattinson, and why he used 100-year-old lensesGoing against the grain: Robert Eggers talks about making his latest film The Lighthouse

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »