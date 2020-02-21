Fitzgibbon Cup contingent back in Cork team for Limerick game

Cork have drafted in their Fitzgibbon Cup winning contingent for Sunday's grudge Allianz Hurling League clash with Limerick.

Boss Kieran Kingston has handed recalls to Robert Downey, Mark Coleman, Robbie O'Flynn, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Shane Kingston - all of whom lined out in the third level final win over IT Carlow at DCU.

The quintet didn't feature against Westmeath last weekend and were perhaps missed as the Rebels stuttered to an unconvincing win in difficult conditions in Mullingar.

Damien Cahalane was sent off in that game and is replaced by Downey in defence while Conor Lehane, who suffered a hamstring injury at TEG Cusack Park, makes way for Fitzgibbon.

Coleman comes in for Chris O'Leary, O'Flynn for Aidan Walsh and Shane Kingston for Jack O'Connor up front.

Cork (SH v Limerick): P Collins; S O'Leary-Hayes, E Cadogan, C Spillane; T O'Mahony, B Cooper, R Downey; M Coleman, L Meade; R O'Flynn, S Harnedy, D Fitzgibbon; D Dalton, S Kingston, P Horgan.