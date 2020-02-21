News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fitzgibbon Cup contingent back in Cork team for Limerick game

By Paul Keane
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 09:53 PM

Cork have drafted in their Fitzgibbon Cup winning contingent for Sunday's grudge Allianz Hurling League clash with Limerick.

Fitzgibbon Cup contingent back in Cork team for Limerick game

Boss Kieran Kingston has handed recalls to Robert Downey, Mark Coleman, Robbie O'Flynn, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Shane Kingston - all of whom lined out in the third level final win over IT Carlow at DCU.

The quintet didn't feature against Westmeath last weekend and were perhaps missed as the Rebels stuttered to an unconvincing win in difficult conditions in Mullingar.

Damien Cahalane was sent off in that game and is replaced by Downey in defence while Conor Lehane, who suffered a hamstring injury at TEG Cusack Park, makes way for Fitzgibbon.

Coleman comes in for Chris O'Leary, O'Flynn for Aidan Walsh and Shane Kingston for Jack O'Connor up front.

Cork (SH v Limerick): P Collins; S O'Leary-Hayes, E Cadogan, C Spillane; T O'Mahony, B Cooper, R Downey; M Coleman, L Meade; R O'Flynn, S Harnedy, D Fitzgibbon; D Dalton, S Kingston, P Horgan.

More on this topic

Kyle Hayes' return among six changes to Limerick team to face CorkKyle Hayes' return among six changes to Limerick team to face Cork

Laois advance to second successive Leinster U20 finalLaois advance to second successive Leinster U20 final

Three changes to Kerry team for Meath matchThree changes to Kerry team for Meath match

Cork-Limerick motives, storm impact, and magic numbers: The weekend's League talking pointsCork-Limerick motives, storm impact, and magic numbers: The weekend's League talking points

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Talking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with ItalyTalking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with Italy

No containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss HasenhuttlNo containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss Hasenhuttl

Jones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assaultJones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assault

'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration


Lifestyle

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting – like first-date butterflies; others are comforting – like ice-cream and Golden Girls reruns.Trend of the Week: Floral free for all

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Pearl Lowe turns 50 in April – and she’s got a lot to celebrate. TA look into the reinvention of Pearl Lowe

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »