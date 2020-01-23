Fitzgibbon Cup: Austin Gleeson off injured as WIT fall short against quarter-final bound Mary I

Mary I 2-11 - 0-15 WIT

Mary Immaculate College booked a home Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final following a 2-11 to 0-15 victory over Waterford IT at their GAA Grounds on the South Circular Road.

Second half goals from Shane Ryan and Gary Cooney were enough for a the Limerick side that were down by two points at half time.

WIT’s cause wasn’t helped by some wayward shooting and the loss of Waterford star Austin Gleeson who left the game with a quad injury after just 10 minutes.

The sides were level three times in the opening 13 minutes, but excellent individual scores from Callum Lyons and Conall Flood put WIT 0-5 to 0-3 ahead.

Mary I keeper Jason Gillane then had to be sharp to deny Stephen Condon a goal chance, before Flood fired over from the rebound.

The home side responded with three on the bounce from Diarmuid Ryan and two Cathal Bourke scores to tie things at 0-6 apiece on 24 minutes.

WIT finished the half stronger with Condon firing over two points to give them a two point lead at the end of a very close first half.

Mary I made a lightening start to the second half with the game’s first goal after just 48 seconds.

Eoghan Cahill’s long range free broke around the edge of the square and Ryan was on hand to fire past Billy Nolan to give them a one point advantage.

Cahill and Bourke landed two quickfire points to stretch that advantage for Mary I, but two Condon frees kept WIT in the contest.

Bourke was in fine form from placed balls for Mary I and his fifth free of the afternoon had his side 1-9 to 0-10 in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Tim O’Mahony then came to life for Mary I with two superbly taken points, before Cooney finished things off with an excellent goal.

The Clare senior panellist took possession of the ball 40 metres out and headed straight for goal. He was initially hooked, but fired home at the second attempt. WIT tacked on a few points late on, but their efforts proved futile as Mary I held on for a deserved win.

Scorers for Mary I: C Bourke 0-6 (5f), S Ryan and G Cooney 1-0 each, T O’Mahony 0-3, D Ryan and E Cahill 0-1 each.

Scorers for WIT: S Condon 0-7 (5f, 1 ’65), C Flood 0-3, B Nolan (2f) and C Lyons 0-2 each, M Mahoney 0-1.

Mary I: J Gillane; D Prendergast, D Browne, C Morgan; D Lohan, D Ryan, E McBride; D Peters, E Cahill; S Ryan, G Cooney, C Bourke; A Ormond, T O’Mahony, C O’Brien.

Subs: E Ennis for Lohan (42), M Corry for Morgan (52), P Wall for Ryan (60), M O’Loughlin for Browne (61).

WIT: B Nolan; M Daykin, K Hassett, C Lyons; T Walsh, M de Paor, R Smithers; P Walsh, A Gleeson; T Barron, J Prendergast, R Flynn; S Condon, C Kirwan, C Flood.

Subs: M Whelan for Gleeson (10), E Meaney for Flood (55).

Referee: P Carroll (Tipperary).

