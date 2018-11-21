Fitzgerald set for fourth season at the helm for Cork

Ephie Fitzgerald has committed to a fourth season as Cork ladies football manager.

Fitzgerald, who succeeded Éamonn Ryan in January of 2016, steered Cork to All-Ireland success in his first year at the helm, as well as national league glory in 2016 and 2017.

The Cork ladies football board yesterday confirmed the Nemo Rangers clubman would remain in charge for 2019.

Fitzgerald has overseen massive transition within the squad, as evidenced by the eight players who made their All-Ireland final debuts during September’s 3-11 to 1-12 defeat to Dublin at Croke Park.

James Masters (coach), Kevin Tattan (coach/S&C), Con O’Sullivan (selector) and Diarmuid Vaughan (selector) served as Fitzgerald’s backroom team this year, but the board are awaiting final confirmation of his selectors for 2019.

Two-time All-Ireland medal winner John Cleary will continue as Cork minor ladies manager.

The former Cork footballer guided the county’s minors to the last four All-Ireland finals, winning three on the bounce from 2015-17. Galway stopped their four-in-a-row bid back in July.

Elsewhere, Shane Ronayne is staying put as Tipperary ladies football boss until the end of 2020. Ronayne, in his first season in charge, delivered All-Ireland intermediate glory in 2017. Promotion to Division 1 of the league was achieved earlier this year, but the championship did not go as swimmingly, a relegation defeat to Cavan returning the Premier County to the intermediate ranks.

Ronayne’s current focus is Mourneabbey’s upcoming All-Ireland club final against Foxrock-Cabinteely on Saturday, December 8.

That fixture has been confirmed for Parnell Park (throw-in TBC).

Meanwhile, Iain Daly and Mark Dowd are the new Roscommon football selectors. Strength and conditioning coach Noel Flynn, from Lucan Sarsfields, will also be part of Anthony Cunningham’s backroom team. Daly guided Michael Glaveys to the 2018 All-Ireland intermediate club final, while Dowd is a former Roscommon U21 manager. The latter also served under Fergal O’Donnell when Roscommon won the Connacht SFC in 2010.