Fitzgerald: Closed-door Championship better than none at all

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald is not ruling out a Championship played behind closed doors, but says the immediate focus must be on fighting the coronavirus.

“It’s not the time to be looking at championships or Championship formats. No-one knows what is going to happen, but the main priority at the moment is the stemming of the coronavirus and getting rid of it if possible.

“People’s health right now is the priority. No-one knows the answer, but it looks as if much of what we do will be guided by the availability of a vaccine.

“No-one knows a lot at the moment — all discussions are so unreal at the moment — but the GAA are handling the whole matter well.

“Everything we do will be guided by the Government and the health authorities. We will be following their guidelines, so it’s premature talking about a Championship start-up or formats.

"I have not given it a great deal of thought at the moment, for there are so many challenges out there.”

Fitzgerald added: “While I would love to get the league finished, get a Championship start-up date, we will play our part in whatever proposals or guidelines come our way. Everything is still very much on the table, whether playing behind closed doors, having a reduced Championship, we will possibly know a little more come May 5.

“We just have to play a waiting game, be patient, and be ready for whatever follows.”

Fitzgerald feels that there are many decisions to be made that would impact on the Championship: “It’s a difficult one, difficult for players who are striving to maintain their fitness levels, difficult for management.

“We have to look at everything so differently at the moment, it’s not feasible to be looking at start-up dates, or when the Championship would need to start.”

On playing behind closed doors, Fitzgerald said: “I think it’s a realistic option, but one I would not be in favour of.

“While I would rather play behind closed doors than not have a championship at all, I am still not a fan of playing behind closed doors.

“It’s not the same without fans. There is still the case of social distancing which would still be a problem with dressing rooms, sidelines, along with the presence of officials, media, etc.

“Everything is still very much on the table. Players want to be playing so it’s important that we consider them, but we must also take their health into consideration when arriving at decisions.”