First-half blitz seals Leinster crown for Conahy Shamrocks

Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 4-13 - 3-12 Ballygarrett (Wexford)

Four first-half goals proved crucial to Conahy Shamrocks' victory over Ballygarrett in Saturday's AIB Leinster Club JHC final in Enniscorthy.

A double blast from James Bergin shortly after John Mullan's 21st-minute strike fired the Kilkenny men to a 3-5 to 0-4 lead. A Tom Phelan goal helped them extend that advantage to 4-9 to 0-5 at the break as the visitors looked set to coast home.

However, Ballygarrett charged back on the restart with goals from Eoin Corcoran (2) and Shane Quinn in the closing stages.

The visitors were reduced to 14 players following the dismissal of Edie Delaney in additional time but they clung on to secure victory and a place in the All-Ireland series.

Scorers for Conahy Shamrocks: J Bergin (2-3, 0-1f), J Mullan (1-2), T Phelan (1-1), E Delaney, K Mooney (0-3 each), B Murphy (0-1).

Scorers for Ballygarrett: J Hobbs (0-9f), E Corcoran (2-1), S Quinn (1-0), C Moore-Kavanagh, P Naughter (0-1 each).

CONAHY SHAMROCKS: P Delaney; S Callinan, D Healy, L Cass; D Cuddihy, B Healy, D Brennan; E Carroll, E Delaney; T Phelan, J Mullan, E Cahill; J Bergin, K Mooney, B Murphy.

Sub: T Rice for Murphy.

BALLYGARRETT: A Hall; E Redmond, D Morris, A Murphy; B Corcoran, S Redmond, C Kennelly; C Moore-Kavanagh, T Sinnott; E Corcoran, P Naughter, K Doyle; J Doyle, S Quinn, J Hobbs.

Subs: J Murphy for K Doyle; S Doyle for Kennelly.

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)