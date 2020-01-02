News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fintan Burke primed for Galway

Fintan Burke primed for Galway
St Thomas' Fintan Burke.
By Declan Rooney
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 06:10 AM

St Thomas’s Kenneth Burke has predicted his cousin Fintan Burke will be the next family member to break into the Galway set-up after his recovery from a knee injury.

The duo were in the sickbay alongside each other all year with Kenneth recuperating from a serious hamstring injury sustained in last year’s All-Ireland club semi-final, while Fintan picked up a cruciate ligament injury in the final against Ballyhale.

And while Kenneth is still wondering what the future holds for him as a player, he thinks the former Galway U21 captain will soon be on Shane O’Neill’s Galway team list with his cousins David and Eanna.

“I thought I’d be back quicker than Fintan but he has made it back in record time from a cruciate. It’s testament to him, he put massive work into it. He had good muscle mass before it which helped him but it was a long road back,” said Kenneth.

“He would probably have been very close to playing with Galway last year so hopefully he can kick on from this and it won’t affect him in the future.

He still has a bit of recovery to do but it’s a massive boost to have him back. He’ll be in the mix for Galway anyway, that’s for sure.

The oldest of the six Burke brothers to play in their 2013 All-Ireland final victory, Kenneth is almost a year recovering from the injury.

He missed last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Ballyhale Shamrocks, all of the club’s successful Galway championship defence and will again miss out this weekend when they face Tipperary champions Borris-Ileigh in the last four.

An electrician by trade, the injury has hampered him professionally, but Burke says he will give it another few months before calling time on his club career.

“I’m still on the road, I’m not fully right. I’m nearly there. It’s slow but it was a bad injury so it is time-consuming. I’m doing a bit of training but I don’t have full power in it yet. It’s just a matter of strengthening it up and hopefully it will come right. But it mightn’t come right either.

“I’ll give it another few months and if it doesn’t come round I’ll have to call it a day. We’ll keep going for this All-Ireland series. I’ll reevaluate it in spring.”

READ MORE

Nemo ready for acid test against 'one of finest ever'

More on this topic

Determined Holden takes tough road back to the topDetermined Holden takes tough road back to the top

Slaughtneil on mission to make final breakthroughSlaughtneil on mission to make final breakthrough

Nemo ready for acid test against 'one of finest ever'Nemo ready for acid test against 'one of finest ever'

Prospect of return with Cork had O’Neill ‘tingling’Prospect of return with Cork had O’Neill ‘tingling’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirms Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by ArsenalLeeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirms Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal

VAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital winVAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital win

West Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in styleWest Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in style

Jesus double earns City battling victory over EvertonJesus double earns City battling victory over Everton


Lifestyle

Eoin Ahern is from Cork and has been looking after the entertainment, band bookings and promo at Cyprus Avenue and the Old Oak in the city since 2003.A Question of Taste: Eoin Ahern

As the film awards season heats up with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Esther McCarthy assesses this year’s runners and riders.And the winners of the Golden Globes will be...

There is this idea in Jungian psychology known as the circumambulation, and it refers to the notion of how we move towards reaching full potential.Learning Points: There is no straight road to becoming a hero

Each year I toy with the idea of making New Year resolutions for the next 12 months but I always decide against them. I feel honestly that I won’t keep to them and I just don’t want to disappoint myself.Mum's the Word: Non-resolutions can be just as important at this time of year

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »