Final failure driving Hampsey to Croker return

Reaching last year’s All-Ireland SFC final has only made Tyrone All Star Padraig Hampsey want a winners’ medal even more.

Rather than being deflated by a six-point defeat to four-in-a-row champions Dublin, the whole experience has further galvanised Hampsey.

Speaking at yesterday’s Allianz League launch in Belfast, he said: “Getting to the final, you get that taste of being there.

“For me, I’m a lot more hungry for it than last year. People might say how can you be hungrier than you were last year, but you are. You’re doing that extra bit.

“You’re taking it all in, even the build up and you see the effect it has on the whole county. Hopefully, this will be a big year for Tyrone.”

You wouldn’t know it from the way he plays, but the Coalisland defender is a self-confessed bag of nerves before big games.

He’s no respect for reputations when he hits the field and has deservedly carved out a reputation for himself as Mickey Harte’s best man-marker, curbing the influence of serious operators, such as Michael Murphy, Conor McManus and Paul Mannion, in the last two seasons. It’s a role he likes and wants to continue.

“Personally, if you ask any of the players, they’d tell you I’d be quite a nervous person, though I maybe show it differently on the field. I do be badly shook up before I go out, but I love the man-marking role. I love marking big players and the top names. I put pressure on myself to perform on those days.

I was happy enough with how I played [in the All-Ireland final]. It was a great experience and we’ll work hard over the next few months to try and get back there again.

Thumped by 12 points by the Dubs in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, there were signs in last year’s final that Tyrone had closed the gap on Jim Gavin’s all-conquering champions, though Hampsey is reluctant to get into guessing games as to who will be Dublin’s nearest challengers.

“It’s hard to say if it will be us. There are four or five other good teams who will think they have as good a chance as us.”

One thing he knows for sure is that Tyrone won’t be fooled by Kerry’s reputation as slow starters when they visit Killarney this weekend.

In recent years, the counties have met in the final round of the Allianz League when both are nearer championship form and fitness.

February is traditionally a good time to get Kerry, with former boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice having to wait five years before experiencing an opening-round league win in 2017.

“I wouldn’t say they’re slow out of the blocks, definitely not,” says Hampsey. “Everyone wants to hit the ground running and they’ll have a bite for this one with the young successful minor team they have coming through.

“They always have tasty players and I’m just gutted I won’t be able to be out there.”

The Coalisland man is struggling with a groin injury and expects to miss the opening few rounds of the league.

I’m trying to get back for the second or the third game, against Mayo or Roscommon, all depending on how it reacts to the running I’m doing on the anti-gravity machine.

“I’ll have a run out on the pitch in Killarney after the game.

“The last time we were there (April 2017) they gave us a bit of a walloping (by seven points), but I know the lads can’t wait to get down there and get the league started.”