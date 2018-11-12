Fermoy survive another second-half drought

Fermoy (Cork) 2-6 - 0-8 Moyne-Templetuohy (Tipperary)

By Therese O’Callaghan

Job done – probably the best assessment of Fermoy’s victory over Moyne-Templetuohy in the AIB Munster Club IFC semi-final at Templetuohy yesterday.

Setting up a Cork-Kerry showdown on Sunday week with Kilcummin, the visitors did what they had to do, but going the entire second-half without a score will be a concern.

They were also marked absent in the scoring department for 22 minutes of the second half in the quarter-final.

Granted, they were short a couple of key players this time – county star Tomás Clancy (holidays) and Ruairí O’Hagan (injured) – both of whom were inspirational in the county final. They led 2-6 to 0-3 at the interval, and while the home team, who finished with 12 men, fought back they couldn’t get the goal to put them in contention.

Fermoy manager Mick Hennessy wasn’t too worried with the second-half drought as he felt they will be able to raise their game for the Kerry kingpins.

“We were missing three or four players today, so we asked everyone else to stand up. In fairness they did. We will come back stronger for the Munster final.”

Tomás Clancy, Brian O’Sullivan and Ruairí O’Hagan should be back. They will make a massive difference. I am not overly concerned about not scoring in the second-half but we wouldn’t want to be creating a pattern.

“There is a stag party next weekend for the whole team. We will get over that and get back and get ready on the Monday night for the Munster final. We will have a great crack off of the Kerry champions in the final. I reckon this team will up themselves when it comes to the big games. Playing against the Kerry champions, what more do you want?”

It must be said this was a sporting contest as the sending-offs arrived in the closing minutes. First to go in the 60th minute was Niall Russell who received two yellow cards, while reds for Thomas Hamill and Martin Kelly followed for other incidents.

However, the main difference between the sides were the opening half goals. The hosts were carved open for the first goal on six minutes. Martin Brennan and Alan O’Connor the providers for Shane Aherne whose piledriver gave Joe Leahy no chance. It was 1-3 to 0-3 – John Hassett, Tom Meade and Conor Bowe the Moyne-Templetuohy scorers – before Fermoy struck again before the break.

With the superb north Cork defence giving the home side little room to forage, they grabbed a second goal – even if it was fortuitous – from the boot of Brennan.

With the wind to their backs, they added points from goalkeeper Liam Coleman (his second) and Kieran Morrison (2).

Moyne-Templetuohy (without injured centre-back Pearse Meade) set about clawing back the nine-point interval deficit, registering two points inside six minutes.

The very best of luck to Moyle Templetuohy who begin their Munster championship campaign tomorrow. AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final Sunday November 11th Moyne-Templetuohy (Tipperary) v Fermoy (Cork) Venue: Templetuohy @ 1:30pm Referee: Alan Kissane pic.twitter.com/hPbGellE1a — Friends of Tipperary Football (@TippfootballGAA) November 10, 2018

A goal opportunity did come their way but Conor Bowe’s effort went out for a 45. Two more points and by the 50th minute the gap was down to five.

The Tipperary champions piled on the pressure. They badly needed a three-pointer. Huge credit to Fermoy especially custodian Coleman, that they didn’t succeed. A Hassett free their sole return. Then came the sending-offs.

Scorers for Fermoy: M Brennan and S Aherne (1-0 each), L Coleman (0-1 45m, 0-1 free) and K Morrison (0-2 each), A O’Connor (free) and D Dawson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Moyne-Templetuohy: J Hassett (0-3 frees), T Meade and C Bowe (0-2 each), D Leahy (0-1).

FERMOY: L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O’Carroll (Capt), A Baragry; R McEvoy, J Hutchings; S Aherne, P De Róiste, D Dawson; M Brennan, A O’Connor, K Morrisson.

Subs: R O’Callaghan for A O’Connor (50), A Aherne for J Hutchings (54), E Clancy for D Dawson (60).

MOYNE-TEMPLETUOHY: J Leahy; E Gorman, C Ely, J Grady; T Hassett (Capt), D Leahy, L Everard; T Hamill, J Bergin; D Lowe, C Bowe, T Meade; D Fogarty, J Hassett, O Lloyd.

Subs: B Kelly for D Lowe (35), N Russell for O Lloyd (38), M Ryan for E Gorman (55), M Kelly for J Hassett (59).

Referee: Alan Kissane (Waterford).