Home»Sport

Fermoy ease to Munster semi-final with 15-point win

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 03:28 PM

Fermoy (Cork) 4-9 - 0-6 Galbally (Limerick)

By Therese O’Callaghan

Fermoy eased to a 15-point victory over Galbally in the AIB Munster club IFC quarter-final on Saturday.

Kieran Morrisson was one of four goalscorers for the Cork champions.

The Cork champions scored four goals in the second quarter that set them on their way. Martin Brennan, Dale Dawson, Kieran Morrison and Jack Hutchings finding the net, enabling them lead 4-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

And while Fermoy only scored twice more from substitute Ronan O’Callaghan, the game petered out to its inevitable conclusion in the second-half. Galbally had just four scorers James Cummins, Michael Donovan, Cathal Shanahan and Jack Donovan. Fermoy will travel to play Moyne Templetuohy of Tipperary in the semi-final next Saturday.

Scorers for Fermoy: R O’Hagan (0-5, 0-4 frees), J Hutchings, M Brennan, D Dawson and K Morrison (1-0 each), P De Róiste and R O’Callaghan (0-1 free) (0-2 each).

Scorers for Galbally: J Cummins and M Donovan (0-2 each), J Donovan (free) and C Shanahan (0-1 each).

Fermoy: L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O’Carroll (Capt), A Baragry; T Clancy, J Hutchings; S Aherne, P De Róiste, D Dawson; K Morrison, R O’Hagan, M Brennan.

Subs: A O’Connor for R O’Hagan (half-time), R McEvoy for J Hutchings (41), A Aherne for S Aherne (43), J Pyne for A Baragry (43), R O’Callaghan for D Dawson (51), D O’Flynn for P De Róiste (60).

Galbally: G Ryan; T Davern (Capt), T Henebry, F Cussen; E Halligan, L Casey, M Quinlan; J Kearns, D Cussen; M Donovan, J Cummins, J Morrissey; G McCarthy, K Hickey, J O’Mullane.

Subs: J Donovan for G McCarthy (half-time), N Byrnes for J O’Mullane (half-time), C Shanahan for J Kearns (40 inj), M O’Dwyer for F Cussen (51), J Scully for M Donovan (BC 55), R Donovan for K Hickey (60).

Referee: Sean Joy (Kerry).


KEYWORDS

FermoyGAACork GAAClub ChampionshipGalbally

Related Articles

Revealed: Kevin O’Donovan to replace Frank Murphy as Cork GAA secretary

Eamonn Ryan steps down as Cork selector

Conor Lehane: Limerick route won’t deter Cork’s Munster ambition

O'Donovan Rossa rebuilding to get back in big time

More in this Section

Finn Harps promoted after beating Limerick in play-off

Rural GAA clubs battling to avoid the final whistle

A season for firsts runs into November for Limerick at  All-Stars ceremony

Seconds out, round four: Cork City and Dundalk set for another rumble in the Aviva


Breaking Stories

As Simone Biles smashes world records, 5 reasons you should take up gymnastics

Album review: O Emperor - Jason

Album review: Robyn - Honey

Movie Reviews: Widows; Juliet, Naked and Peterloo

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »