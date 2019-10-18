Fermanagh to oppose second-tier football championship; Louth decide to support

Fermanagh have confirmed they will vote against the proposed second-tier football championship, with Louth deciding yesterday evening to support the Central Council motion.

At present, 12 counties have confirmed to the Irish Examiner they will back the introduction of a Tier 2 competition at Special Congress tomorrow, while eight counties have signalled their intention to oppose the creation of a second tier.

Fermanagh are the third county in Division 2, after Clare and Laois, to reveal they will not support the introduction of a second tier. They join four Division 3 counties who will vote against the Central Council motion.

A Fermanagh county board official said they consulted members of the senior football panel, who made it known they were against the introduction of a Tier 2 championship.

“There was no great enthusiasm towards this motion, for or against, at last night’s county board meeting. Everybody was resigned to the fact that this motion is coming from the top.”

Fermanagh will also vote against the motion regarding the advanced mark.

At Thursday evening’s Louth county board meeting, there was a narrow majority in favour of splitting the championship in half. Louth will also support the Tipperary amendment where involvement in a Tier 2 competition is decided by league placings at the end rather than the beginning of spring.

The Central Council motion requires 60% majority backing for it to be passed.

In total, 12 counties have confirmed they will back the introduction of a second-tier championship. They are Armagh, Cavan, Leitrim, Limerick, London, Louth, Roscommon, Sligo, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Eight counties — Carlow, Clare, Derry, Fermanagh, Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Tipperary — will vote against the motion.

A further five counties - Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Meath, and Monaghan - have been mandated to decide on the day after listening to the various arguments.

Tyrone said they would not be outlining their voting position ahead of Special Congress, while Galway will decide this evening whether to support or oppose the Tier 2 model.