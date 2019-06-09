Féile round-up: Titles going to Offaly, Kilkenny and Cork after action-packed weekend

In the John West Féile Hurling Division 2 final, Kilcormac/Killoughey (Offaly) had a three-point win over Cork's Valley Rovers, thanks to a goal from Arran Danzell, with Brecon Kavanagh lifting the cup for them.

Division 3 went to Dublin side Castleknock, who were comprehensive winners over Glen Rovers.

Tullamore (Offaly) had a good win over Clontarf in the Division 4 decider with Niall Furlong getting their goal. Jack Daly and Killian Burke also impressed.

It took extra-time to separate Bandon and Four Roads in the Division 5 decider, with the Cork side eventually winning by 4-8 to 3-5. After 15 minutes Bandon were 3-1 to 0-1 but Four Roads came back and went in front. Bandon equalised in the last minute to take it to extra-time, with Stephen Murphy, Darren Collins and Shane Ahern outstanding for the winners.

Cork GAA chairperson, Tracey Kennedy was delighted as she saw her club, Killeagh/Ita's lift the Division 6 title, thanks to a Sean Meade hat-trick. Dylan McCarthy rowed in with five points in their 3-8 to 0-4 win, the first Feile title won by the club.

It might have been a long road home for Ruairi Og (Antrim) but it was a happy one as they took home the Division 7 title. Kilkenny sides always like to get the better of Cork and Bennettsbridge did that with a 0-6 to 0-4 win over Bishopstown in the Division 8 final.

The Slashers headed home to Roscommon as Division 9 title holders, with Micheal Breathnach heading for Galway with the Division 10 title, thanks to two second-half goals.

In the Hurling Shield, there was an all-Cork Division 2 final was won by Inniscarra, captained by Tadhg Lyons and Michael Murphy and Daniel O'Connell raised the green flags.

Division 3 was won by Watergrasshill, to make it a Cork clean sweep of the top three. Whitechurch kept the Cork run going with goals from Daragh O'Connell and Evan Crowley seeing them come out on top.

O'Rahillys (Down) came out on top in Division 5, with Ballygiblin winning the Division 6 decider.