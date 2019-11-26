Feely: Early O’Byrne Cup is far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issue

Kildare midfielder Kevin Feely has hit out at the decision to begin the O’Byrne Cup on Saturday week, claiming it’s far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issue.

Now under the guidance of Jack O’Connor, Kildare are scheduled to play pre-season games against Longford on December 7 and Wicklow on December 14.

Their last guaranteed game in the competition is on January 4 against Carlow though 2017 All-Star nominee Feely said it’s unfair on players to begin so early.

Asked if the pre-season competitions should be binned entirely, Feely said: “I think so, yeah. I think definitely they would be better off without them. I can kind of understand the reasons for them within their own provincial councils. They seem to be the main reasoning behind them. But from a player welfare point of view it is probably not ideal.

“It will just lead to teams not treating them as competitive matches because it is too early, or teams not entering. I think there are a few teams not playing in pre-season tournaments. No, they are not good.”

Feely confirmed that Daniel Flynn, a back-to-back All-Star nominee in 2017 and 2018, is back after sitting out 2019 along with the fit again Paul Cribbin. “He is a great lad to have back and he’s showing really well already in pre-season,” said Feely of sharpshooter Flynn.

“He’s working very hard. I think he’s out of college now and settled into work life. He’s ready to rock and roll I think.”

Versatile Cribbin won an All-Star nomination in 2018 but was sidelined by injuries this year. “He had to get surgery for a groin injury and then unfortunately he tore his pec in a club championship game and had to get surgery again for that,” said Feely. “He’s getting back into contact now I think.”