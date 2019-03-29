Fears Joe Canning may miss entire Leinster Championship

There were concerns in Galway tonight that Joe Canning's groin injury is worse than was initially thought and he could now miss the entire Leinster Championship.

The 2017 hurler of the year did suffer a dead leg following the collision with Waterford's Kevin Moran in additional time in last Sunday's Division 1 semi-final in Nowlan Park, which saw him stretchered off the field.

However, it is believed a later scan showed the Portumna man had done damage to his groin, will require surgery and could be out until the end of June.

Galway open the defence of their Leinster senior hurling championship against Carlow in Pearse Stadium on May 12 and their final round game is an away trip to Dublin on June 15. The provincial decider is down for June 30.