Fast Eddie Brennan taking it all one small step at a time

Eddie Brennan will begin the next chapter in his sporting story as an inter-county manager early next month but the Kilkenny legend has no plans, as of yet, to bring the curtain down on his playing career.

His new chargers, Laois, will begin their 2019 season in two weekends’ time with a Walsh Cup fixture against neighbours Offaly. That’s after his own club, Graigue-Ballycallan, contend a Leinster intermediate decider against, of all teams, Portlaoise.

Brennan a former Kilkenny U21 boss, actually began the season playing a raft of games at junior level with the club before a cruciate ligament injury to Kilkenny player Colm Prenderville bumped him back up the ranks. That unexpected service could yet spread through to the New Year. At least.

“In the past I’ve said, ‘If this happens, that’s it, I’ll sign off’ so I’ve gone to the point of, ‘Well, we’ll see’.”

The Graigue-Ballycallan manager, former Tipp football star Declan Browne, isn’t pushing for any more than that.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve had no big injuries to impact on me. In that regard, Deccie, that’s over us, has been excellent.

“He has never pushed me or never put pressure on me. Just come in and do it whenever you want and as long as you’re… You have to put in the hours obviously as well but I don’t know. We’ll see what happens next year. If we could get over Saturday, it’d be massive.”

He acknowledged the fact that it would take a good deal of planning to juggle both and, though he wasn’t sure at the time of speaking of dates for All-Ireland Intermediate club and inter-county fixtures come January, the fixtures don’t overlap at any point in January or February.

Brennan spent seven years based in Portlaoise and this weekend’s meeting will, if nothing else, allow him another close-up of the club scene there with the likes of Cahir Healy and Frank Flanagan among those opponents who could play a part in his O’Moore’s squad in 2019.

Healy, who works in London and commutes home for the club’s hurling and football teams, has spent most of his inter-county career with the hurlers but suggested recently that he had unfinished business with the Laois footballers.

Brennan spoke in glowing terms of the veteran’s dedication and influence on a dressing-room and has spoken with him, but it remains uncertain which direction he will lean. There is similar uncertainty surrounding last year’s county hurling captain Ross King.

The Rathdowney-Errill man suffered a serious facial injury in a highly unsavoury incident in the county hurling final against Camross last month and the subsequent lifting of a ban on the player responsible has left him debating whether to turn out for the county next year.

“We have given Ross the time to decide himself,” said Brennan.

“It’s something we will deal with on an ongoing basis. Certainly, you want as many of your best players there as possible and he was captain there last year so we will see. Hopefully.”

The incident involving King could yet cast a long shadow over the code in the county given Camross and Rathdowney-Errill, as two of the best sides in the county, will again be expected to provide a good chunk of the panel.

Events in October, and the fallout from them, make for a less-than-ideal backdrop for Brennan, who, it seems, will not be delving into the matter. His take yesterday was that club rivalries were to be encouraged but that discipline was something with which the clubs themselves should take the lead.

“It’s something that I’ve stayed clear of. It’s nothing to do with me as such. All I want to know is who’s committing to the senior inter-county squad. There’s boards and things in place that deal with that. For whatever reason, you just kind of hope that the solution is sought and that, like all these things, it doesn’t reoccur.”