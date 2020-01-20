News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Farrell would relish chance of another Rebel upset

Cian Farrell, right, and Ruairi McNamee of Offaly following the 2020 O'Byrne Cup Final between Offaly and Longford at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
By Kevin Egan
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Cian Farrell would love another opportunity to claim a prized Cork football scalp this week.

On Sunday, Farrell added to his growing reputation with a seven-point haul for IT Carlow in their sensational Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over UCC.

And now he hopes that display will push him up the pecking order as Offaly open their Allianz Division Three campaign against the Rebels at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening.

Farrell, who was the leading light for the Offaly U20s last year, has made several impressive cameo appearances off the bench for John Maughan’s senior side this spring, and the manner in which he ran riot against Billy Morgan’s charges will push him further into contention.

The left-footed Edenderry man is hopeful of a run on Saturday, provided he comes through tomorrow’s semi-final with Letterkenny IT unscathed.

“I haven’t been there (with Offaly) as much as I’d like, it’s hard to do both at the same time,” Farrell said of his college commitments.

“We were very disappointed with the Longford defeat (in Saturday’s final) but it was a great O’Byrne Cup campaign, we got to a final and got a lot of games, and now we’ve the league to look forward to and hopefully, to push on for promotion.

“All I can do is my best and keep trying. If I get picked I get picked, but if I come off the bench I’ll contribute whatever I can. I’d love a chance to take them on, and see if I can make it two out of two in games against Cork teams.”

IT Carlow have made a habit of upsetting the traditional order this season, knocking over a fancied IT Tralee team in the previous round, and he kept faith throughout the UCC clash that they would come good, kicking two crucial late scores after UCC reeled in an eight-point deficit to draw level.

“Here in Carlow we had a right chance, no one was going to come here and get anything easy off us.

“Maybe they took us for granted because of who we are, or maybe they didn’t show us the respect.

“They fought their way back into it and we had to push on and grind it out in the end.

“It’d be fantastic if Offaly could do something similar on Saturday.”

