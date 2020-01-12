Farley masterclass sees Dromid end 16-year South Kerry title famine

Dromid Pearses 1-13 - 2-8 St Mary's

(AET)

Never-say-die Dromid Pearses ended St Mary’s dominance of the South Kerry senior football championship with victory, after extra-time, in Saturday's replayed final.

Captain Niall O'Se celebrates with teammates at Ballinskelligs. Photo: Don MacMonagle

The new champions - managed by Kerry legend Declan O'Sullivan - denied St Marys a ‘six-in-a-row’ for the second time in their history with the result being the Cahersiveen side’s first defeat in the competition since losing the 2013 semi-final to St Michaels/Foilmore.

St Mary's started brightly when Bryan Sheehan put over the first of five placed balls (a ‘45’) and his long delivery led to the game's opening goal in the 11th minute as Anthony Cournane and Jack Daly combined for the latter to fire home for a lead of 1-2 to 0-1.

The second quarter though was all Dromid as they hit five successive points - with Chris Farley to the fore - between the 15th and 29th minutes to lead by two.

Another long range free from Sheehan cut the gap to one (0-8 to 1-4) at the break.

Aidan Walsh equalised early in the second half but Dromid regained the lead in the 36th minute Farley converted a penalty.

That proved the last score until the 50th minute when efforts from Daniel Daly and Sheehan left just a point between the sides with five minutes of normal time left at (1-8 to 1-7).

A Dilan Donohoe effort appeared to give Dromid breathing space, but Sheehan and Jack Daly combined for another St Mary's goal which was finished by Denis Daly. Farley ensured extra-time in the second additional minute however with a free to make it 2-7 to 1-10.

Both teams scored only one point apiece in the first period of extra-time but Padraig ‘Jackie’ O’Sullivan’s point early in the second period set the tone for Dromid’s push to victory.

Farley’s final free in a ‘man-of-the-match’ performance ensured Dromid of a second South Kerry title in their history - 16 years after their first.

Scorers for Dromid Pearses: C Farley (1-8, 5f), D Donohoe (0-3), N O’Shea (f) and P O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mary's: B Sheehan (0-5, 4f, 1’45’), J Daly and Denis Daly (1-0 each), Daniel Daly (0-2, 2f) and A Walsh (0-1).

DROMID PEARSES: Donal O’Sullivan; C Ó Sé, S O’Connor, K Sheehan; K Farley, Graham O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan; K O’Leary, N O’Connor; Gearóid O’Sullivan, C Farley, M Sheehan; D Donohoe, N O’Shea, Dominic O’Sullivan.

Subs: T Curran for Gearóid O’Sullivan (49), A O’Sullivan for O’Leary (53) and Denis O’Sullivan for M Sheehan (E/T).

ST MARY'S M Daly; P Cournane, B Curran, O Moran; C O’Shea, D O’Sullivan, P O’Donoghue; B Sheehan, Denis Daly; J Daly, A Quirke, D Casey; A Cournane, Daniel Daly, A Walsh.

Subs: M Fitzgerald for Casey (60 +2), K Nolan for O’Sullivan and J O’Mahony for Quirke (both E/T).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)