Fans turn out in their thousands to celebrate Dublin's four-in-a-row

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 09:23 PM

By Cóilín Duffy, At Smithfield

Over 10,000 Dublin supporters turned out to celebrate Dublin's Four-in-a-row All-Ireland Senior Football wins at the official homecoming celebrations in Smithfield this evening.

This was the third year in a row that the Smithfield plaza just North of the Liffey hosted the event, with previous All-Ireland celebrations this decade taking place in Merrion Square and O'Connell Street.

Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Supporters flocked to the venue from early evening, before the arrival of the Dublin team just before 8pm.

Earlier, the players had visited both Crumlin and Temple Street Children's Hospitals with the Sam Maguire Cup as is customary for the All-Ireland Senior Champions.

The players were introduced to the crowd by M.C. Marty Morrissey before manager Jim Gavin was last on stage with the Sam Maguire Cup.

"They are such a humble, hard-working and honest group of men and we should be very proud of them," he said.

"We are just so proud to be here tonight as All-Ireland Champions 2018."

Earlier the crowd heard from many of the players, including Bernard Brogan who missed the game through injury.

The St. Oliver Plunkett's clubman spoke of how vital the strong support was to get Dublin over the line yesterday.

"The atmosphere was electric yesterday and I would just like to say thanks to everyone for your amazing support."

Veteran player Eoghan O'Gara was joined on stage by his daughter Ella, while there were large roars of support for players such as Ballymun Kickhams duo Dean Rock and Philly McMahon, and yesterday's goal-scorers Niall Scully and Paul Mannion.

Cian O'Sulivan exited the final early on through injury, but he said all the pain was quickly replaced by that winning feeling.

"The injury is a distant thought after yesterday," he said.

"It was such a momentus occasion despite picking up the injury. As long as we won yesterday that's all that really matters, and I am looking forward to 2019 already."

There was a joyous and jovial atmosphere to proceedings, with Kevin McManamon giving his usual now customary song, opting for 'Dublin in the Rare Oul Times' this time around.

Eoin Murchan, who turned 22 last Monday was treated to a rendition of 'Happy Birthday to You' by the crowd and his team-mates.

The celebrations continue tonight at Parnells GAA Club, home club of Dublin's five-time winning captain Stephen Cluxton.


