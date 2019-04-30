Fanning: Foreign training camps ban ‘nonsense’

The GAA’s decision to ban all foreign training camps from next year on has been branded as “nonsense” by Waterford hurling manager Paraic Fanning.

Waterford, Laois, and Armagh all forfeited a 2019 league game after it was found that they had contravened existing rules banning training camps more than 10 days out from a championship fixture Dublin and Wexford escaped censure on the basis of their claims that their panels had not trained whilst on their trips.

The Waterford squad was abroad again of late, taking to Monte Gordo in Portugal with the backing of Croke Park having satisfied association regulations that counties set aside four club weekends between the end of the league and start of the championship.

“I think it’s a load of nonsense, being totally honest,” said Fanning at the Munster Council’s provincial championship launch yesterday.

I think the GAA could concentrate on a few other things, more pressing for everybody, club players and county players, than worrying about how top players are trying to prepare for a championship and doing their best to prepare properly, be that home or abroad, wherever it is.

“I don’t think they should be too concerned, as they seem to be about it. I could think of far more pressing issues.”

He consistent on this given he called for a review of the existing rule on foreign camps before Annual Congress decided to crack down even harder with the blanket ban last February.

Mickey Harte has backed the GAA’s decision in recent days but Fanning made a strong case for their retention, pointing out that they were an effective means of reintegrating players after their April club commitments.

He also suggested that those in power should do more to ascertain the views of those most effected – the players and managers effectively – and took issue with the suggestion that banning the practice was one way of curbing escalating costs associated with the county game.

“Have they researched it?” he asked. “Are they aware it saves money? Is there proof of that? There’s a cost here in Ireland… You’d have to check it first. It’s easy to pick something to zone in on. I just think there’s no need for it.”

Ultimately, this is a ship that has already sailed given the decision by Congress has long been rubber-stamped. Fanning is more concerned now by the approaching Munster Championship which begins for them with a Walsh Park encounter against Clare on Sunday week.

Waterford, struggling with numerous injuries, are experiencing some relief in that context with most of the ‘15 or so’ doubts back in operation, including Shane Fives. Darragh Fives and Conor Gleeson he described as being “very close”.

“This week will tell a lot for us,” he explained. “They’re only coming back from the club games now. So we’re only really getting back into the full swing, two weeks out from the championship.”