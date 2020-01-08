News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Family loyalties not tested as Finnerty to face UCC

Family loyalties not tested as Finnerty to face UCC
NUIG’s Robert Finnerty.
By Paul Keane
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 05:50 AM

He could be lining out for Galway on Sunday, in Padraic Joyce’s first game as manager, against Mayo no less, but instead Robert Finnerty will face an arguably even more difficult tie.

It’s UCC, the holders, first up in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup for NUI Galway — and that means the Galway senior’s services will be required in Dangan instead of in the FBD Connacht League semi-finals.

“We were kind of under the impression that we got so far in the league that we were going to get a nice enough Sigerson draw — then we ended up drawing last year’s winners!” said Finnerty.

It’s probably just as well the third-level championship begins on the same day Galway play Mayo, if only to keep the peace in the Finnerty household.

Robert, an All-Ireland U21 finalist with Galway in 2017, is the son of former Mayo star Anthony, playing in the same attacking role — but for the old enemy.

“He’d support Galway when I’m playing,” said Robert, who made his Championship debut for Galway last summer. “Obviously if it’s a case that Mayo are playing someone other than Galway then he’d support them, but I’d like to think he’s a Galway man when I’m playing with Galway.”

Those loyalties will probably be tested come summer, with Finnerty the younger determined to nail down a regular place and new manager Joyce talking about going deep into the Championship. As things stand, the counties are on a Connacht final collision course and will also meet on March 15 in the Allianz League.

Joyce, who won his first All-Ireland in 1998, the year that former Galway minor and U-21 star Finnerty was born, didn’t waste any time in stating he’s on the trail of Sam Maguire after taking over from Kevin Walsh.

“That’s what he wants. That is the aim for every county really, it’s the big one, it’s what you want,” said Finnerty.

It’s an exciting appointment, especially for myself as a forward. I would have watched Padraic, it’s going to be great to learn from him. I think it’s just trying to build on the last few years really.

Galway got to an All-Ireland semi-final two years ago, gave it a good go against Dublin. It’s really just trying to go a step further and win it out, try to win Sam. Bring it back to Galway.”

Finnerty played twice in last year’s Championship, making his debut against London in Ruislip, having first played in the 2018 FBD League.

“I’ve enough of the bench now, I’ve spent enough time there so hopefully now I can get into the team,” said the 2017 All-Ireland U-21 finalist.

“We have Monaghan first up in the league so hopefully we’ll try to get a good run going. That game is at home so we’ll try to get the first win under the belt and get a good start to the year.”

READ MORE

Players’ early exits sign of the times, says Déise chief

More on this topic

Players’ early exits sign of the times, says Déise chiefPlayers’ early exits sign of the times, says Déise chief

Hayes fires winning scores as UCC outsmart RebelsHayes fires winning scores as UCC outsmart Rebels

Farrell ponders management mixFarrell ponders management mix

Eight players to watch out for in the Harty Cup quarter-finalsEight players to watch out for in the Harty Cup quarter-finals

UCCTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Laois unable to field camogie team in 2020 All-Ireland ChampionshipLaois unable to field camogie team in 2020 All-Ireland Championship

Joey Carbery: 'Devastation doesn’t even describe how I’m feeling'Joey Carbery: 'Devastation doesn’t even describe how I’m feeling'

Miele won't appeal 'very severe' two-year ban after leaving drugs test when daughter fell illMiele won't appeal 'very severe' two-year ban after leaving drugs test when daughter fell ill

Paul Pogba undergoes ankle surgeryPaul Pogba undergoes ankle surgery


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »