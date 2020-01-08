Family loyalties not tested as Finnerty to face UCC

He could be lining out for Galway on Sunday, in Padraic Joyce’s first game as manager, against Mayo no less, but instead Robert Finnerty will face an arguably even more difficult tie.

It’s UCC, the holders, first up in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup for NUI Galway — and that means the Galway senior’s services will be required in Dangan instead of in the FBD Connacht League semi-finals.

“We were kind of under the impression that we got so far in the league that we were going to get a nice enough Sigerson draw — then we ended up drawing last year’s winners!” said Finnerty.

It’s probably just as well the third-level championship begins on the same day Galway play Mayo, if only to keep the peace in the Finnerty household.

Robert, an All-Ireland U21 finalist with Galway in 2017, is the son of former Mayo star Anthony, playing in the same attacking role — but for the old enemy.

“He’d support Galway when I’m playing,” said Robert, who made his Championship debut for Galway last summer. “Obviously if it’s a case that Mayo are playing someone other than Galway then he’d support them, but I’d like to think he’s a Galway man when I’m playing with Galway.”

Those loyalties will probably be tested come summer, with Finnerty the younger determined to nail down a regular place and new manager Joyce talking about going deep into the Championship. As things stand, the counties are on a Connacht final collision course and will also meet on March 15 in the Allianz League.

Joyce, who won his first All-Ireland in 1998, the year that former Galway minor and U-21 star Finnerty was born, didn’t waste any time in stating he’s on the trail of Sam Maguire after taking over from Kevin Walsh.

“That’s what he wants. That is the aim for every county really, it’s the big one, it’s what you want,” said Finnerty.

It’s an exciting appointment, especially for myself as a forward. I would have watched Padraic, it’s going to be great to learn from him. I think it’s just trying to build on the last few years really.

Galway got to an All-Ireland semi-final two years ago, gave it a good go against Dublin. It’s really just trying to go a step further and win it out, try to win Sam. Bring it back to Galway.”

Finnerty played twice in last year’s Championship, making his debut against London in Ruislip, having first played in the 2018 FBD League.

“I’ve enough of the bench now, I’ve spent enough time there so hopefully now I can get into the team,” said the 2017 All-Ireland U-21 finalist.

“We have Monaghan first up in the league so hopefully we’ll try to get a good run going. That game is at home so we’ll try to get the first win under the belt and get a good start to the year.”