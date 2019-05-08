NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fahy and Nagle on target as ruthless Clare power past Tipp

Clare players celebrate victory in the Munster MFC Phase One final at the Gaelic Grounds. PIcture: Liam Burke/Press 22
By John Keogh
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 10:40 PM

Clare 3-12 - 0-6 Tipperar

Clare put in a superb performance to beat Tipperary on a 3-12 to 0-6 scoreline in the Munster Minor Football Championship Phase One final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The damage was done in the first half as goals from Diarmuid Fahy and Dara Nagle saw Clare into a comprehensive advantage at the break.

Captain Shane Meehan was a menace at full forward and hit 0-3 in that opening half.

Meehan opened the scoring after just four minutes with his first free of the evening but Tipperary were soon back on level terms thanks to Kyle Shelly.

Clare took firm control moments later when Fahy broke through the Tipperary defence and shot low under James Griffin for their first goal.

Ben Comerford replied with a point for Tipperary but two Meehan efforts then put Clare 1-3 to 0-2 ahead with 21 minutes played.

The game was effectively put out of Tipperary’s reach six minutes before the break when Nagle fired in Clare’s second goal. Eoin Rouine and Fionn Kelliher combined to set up Nagle for a shooting chance and the half forward’s effort at goal dropped into the top corner beyond Griffin’s reach.

Tipperary’s cause wasn’t helped by some wayward shooting in the opening half hour with several scoreable frees failing to find the target.

Jamie Stack then got in on the act for Clare with two points on the bounce before McGroary sent over a sumptuous point to give his side a 2-6 to 0-2 half-time lead.

Tipperary got the opening score of the second half with Comerford landing a second long-range point.

Paddy Creedon then powered in on Oisin O’Loughlin for Tipperary’s first goal chance of the game but he was brilliantly denied by an excellent stop by the Clare keeper.

Tipperary sub Liam McCormack finally ended their placed ball woes but two Meehan points and 1-1 from Brendan Rouine killed Tipperary off with Clare’s third goal late on.

Scorers for Clare:

S Meehan 0-5 (2f), B Rouine 1-1, D Fahy and D Nagle 1-0 each, J Stack (1f) and C McGroary 0-2 each, C Hassett and T Meenaghan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary:

B Comerford and L McCormack (2f) 0-2 each, K Shelly and C Shanahan 0-1 each.

Clare:

O O’Loughlin; T Lillis, M Garry, C McMahon; C McGroary, A Kileen, F Kelliher; E Rouine, B Rouine; C Hassett, D Fahy, D Nagle; E Talty, S Meehan, J Stack.

Subs:

L Murphy for Talty (54), S Browne for Meehan (54), T Meenaghan for Fahy (57), K Crowley for Kelliher (60), E Walsh for Hassett (63).

Tipperary:

J Griffin; C McDonagh, T Condon, E Butler; J Armstrong, D Hickey, C Shanahan; P Creedon, T Tobin; B Comerford, J Holloway, K Shelly; L Seacy, R Collins, E McCarthy.

Subs:

L King for McCarthy (26), L McCormack for Holloway (26), J Lillis for Armstrong (h-t), J Corcoran for Tobin (h-t), D McCahey for Butler (37), C Cadell for Collins (46).

Referee:

S Joy (Kerry)

