Exquisite Kenny guides Borris-Ileigh to Tipperary SHC showdown with Kiladangan

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Seven points from Conor Kenny guided 14-man Borris-Ileigh to a Tipperary SHC showdown with Kiladangan after they dismissed Kilruane McDonaghs 0-16 to 0-15 in Semple Stadium.

Kenny was in exquisite form as they dealt with the loss of Liam Ryan to a second yellow midway through the second-half to seal a November 3 final date with Kiladangan, finalists in 2016 a year before Borris-Ileigh last reached the decider.

Without injured Jerome Cahill, Kilruane had led 0-7 to 0-6 after a dismal first-half but the second half was punctuated by some fine point-taking, particularly from Kenny who twice jumped high to collect puck-outs and turned to send over points.

Second-half goals from Paul Flynn and Seán Hayes sent Kiladangan into their first final since 2016 on a score-line of 3-12 to 1-15 against Nenagh Éire Óg.

Last year’s runenrs-up Nenagh Éire Óg had led by four points at half-time and for the vast majority of the game but despite Jake Morris’ efforts they could not respond to those hammer blows.

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: C. Kenny (0-7); Kevin Maher (0-5, 4 frees); B. Maher (0-2, frees); J. Kelly (sideline), J. Devaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilruane McDonaghs: C. Darcy (0-7, 5 frees); K. Cahill, R. McLoughney (1 free), Justin Cahill (0-2 each); N. O’Meara, C. Cleary (0-1 each).

BORRIS-ILEIGH: J. McCormack; S. Burke, P. Stapleton, L. Ryan; S. McCormack, B. Maher, R. McCormack; T. Ryan, D. McCormack; C. Kenny (j-c), N. Kenny, J. Kelly; Kieran Maher, Kevin Maher, J. Devaney.

Subs for Borris-Ileigh: J. Hogan for T. Ryan (46);

Sent off: L. Ryan (44, second yellow).

KILRUANE McDONAGHS: S. Hennessy; C. Morgan, J. Peters, E. Hogan; W. Cleary, D. Peters, N. O’Meara; Justin Cahill (c), R. McLoughney; T. Cleary, C. Darcy, C. Cleary; K. Cahill, B. O’Meara, K. O’Kelly.

Subs for Kilruane McDonaghs: S. McAdams for C. Darcy (h-t); C. Darcy for S. McAdams (39); M. O’Neill for T. Cleary (50); S. McAdams for K. O’Kelly (55); J. Cleary for K. Cahill (inj 60+3).

Referee: K. Jordan (Thurles Gaels).

Scorers for Kiladangan: W. Connors (0-6, 4 frees, 2 65s); P. Flynn (1-3); J. Gallagher. S. Hayes (1-0); T. Gallagher (0-2); B. Seymour (0-1, sideline).

Scorers for Nenagh Éire Óg: M. Heffernan (0-7, 4 frees, 1 65); J. Morris (1-2); P. Murphy (0-3); P. Hickey (0-2); T. Heffernan (0-1).

KILADANGAN: B. Hogan; F. Hayes, J Quigley, D. Sweeney; D. Moran, A. Flynn, D. McGrath; J. Loughnane, J. Horan; D. O’Meara, W. Conors, J. Gallagher (c); B. Seymour, P. Flynn, T. Gallagher.

Subs for Kiladangan: S. Hayes for J. Horan (h-t); A. Loughnane for B. Seymour (49); M. Minehan for J. Loughnane (59).

NENAGH ÉIRE ÓG: M. McNamara; C. McCarthy, H, Maloney, A. Gratton; C. Ryan, B. Heffernan, D. Quinn; K. Gleeson, C. Hennessey; J. Mackey, T. Heffernan, P. Murphy; M. Heffernan, P. Hickey, J. Morris.

Subs for Nenagh Éire Óg: A. Coffey for C. Hennessey (33); A. Healy for T. Heffernan (inj 44); S. Geaney for J. Mackey (56).

Referee: J. McCormack (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).

TOPIC: GAA

