Ex-Tipperary manager Michael Ryan takes charge of Na Piarsaigh

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 02:44 PM
By Stephen Barry

Former Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan will take charge of the Limerick county champions Na Piarsaigh.

Ryan, who won an All-Ireland in his first year with Tipperary in 2016, quit last year after failing to win a championship game in four attempts.

Nigel Shaughnessy, a former Galway hurler, will coach the team, while clubman PJ Breen will be a selector.

Ryan takes over from Paul Beary, who was named the new Limerick U20 manager earlier this month. Na Piarsaigh won a Limerick SHC title but lost to Ballygunner in last November's Munster final in Beary's season in charge.

Ryan is the club's third manager inside a year after Shane O'Neill left the role after losing the 2018 All-Ireland final to Cuala in a replay last March.

The Limerick city club has risen to become a national force in recent years, winning an All-Ireland title in 2016. They've also collected four Munster championships and five Limerick titles since 2011.

Ryan was involved as a selector with Tipperary under Liam Sheedy (2008 to 2010) and Eamon O'Shea (2013 to 2015) before moving into the hot seat.

He will take charge of a number of Limerick All-Ireland winners at Na Piarsaigh including Mike and Peter Casey, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes, William O'Donoghue and David Dempsey.


