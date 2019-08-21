Ex-players Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney to help find next Déise boss

Former Waterford hurlers Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney will be part of a five-man selection committee to find a new senior manager.

Founder and chief executive of Nemeton TV Irial Mac Murchú, county secretary Pat Flynn, and vice-chairman Sean Michael O’Regan will also sit on the panel.

It was ratified by delegates at last night’s county board meeting at Lawlors Hotel in Dungarvan. Clubs have until Friday week to send in nominations for the position.

Chairman Paddy Joe Ryan decided not to be part of the process as he finishes his five-year term in December. “This is my last year so I won’t be dealing with him. It should be left to the people who will be dealing with him,” he said.

Paraic Fanning stepped aside for “personal reasons” earlier this month after just one season in charge.

The Déise reached the NHL final in March but lost all four Munster championship matches this summer.

Ryan described the Mount Sion man as a gentleman. “I would like to thank Paraic Fanning for his trojan work over the last 12 months. We sat the various parties down and everybody had a discussion, an educated discussion. Paraic tendered his resignation and we accepted it. He was an absolute gentleman.

Allegations were thrown at us that we went for a cheap shot. We went for the best. One of my greatest regrets is he didn’t see out his term. I’m sorry about that on a personal level.

It was also revealed last night that a root-and-branch strategic review of the Waterford County Board will take place over the coming months.

The committee will include Waterford City and County Council chief executive Michael Walsh, former Déise football selector Tony Corcoran, Waterford hurling captain in 2002 Fergal Hartley, and former county secretary Timmy O’Keeffe along with Pat Whyte and John Moloney.

“There has to be an appetite for change,” vice-chairman Sean Michael O’Regan told club delegates.