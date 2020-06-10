Ex-Kerry coach Donie Buckley to work with Claregalway

Donie Buckley’s final game with Kerry came in the Allianz League against Mayo earlier this year. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reports in Galway this evening claim former Kerry coach Donie Buckley will work with Claregalway for the forthcoming season.

The Castleisland man was removed from Peter Keane’s management team in early March. Ennis-based Buckley had been part of the set-up that lost out to Dublin in last September’s All-Ireland final replay.

Highly regarded in several counties, Buckley’s final game with Kerry came in the Allianz League against Mayo, who he coached for six seasons prior to linking up with his native county for a second time.

Claregalway narrowly lost out to Salthill-Knocknacarra in last year’s Galway SFC quarter-finals.