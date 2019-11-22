News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ex-Galway defender Treacy to coach Clare hurlers

Ex-Galway defender Treacy to coach Clare hurlers
Brian Lohan also went to Galway to secure his strength and conditioning coach.
By Páraic McMahon
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Ex-Galway defender Seán Treacy is to coach Brian Lohan’s Clare senior hurlers.

Clare’s panel met for the first time under Lohan on Sunday and completed a morning training session.

Treacy’s Clare role is his highest-profile to date and comes off the back of guiding Kiladangan to the Tipperary county final earlier this year.

A two-time All-Star, Treacy replaces fellow Tribesman Gavin Keary in the post. Keary is now linked with a role with Dublin.

During his playing career, the Portumna man represented the Galway seniors between 1989 and 1996.

Lohan also went to Galway to secure his strength and conditioning coach. Keith Carr succeeds Kelvin Harold in the role. Ex-Tipperary minor Ken Ralph and Limerick’s James Moran were ratified as the two-time All-Ireland winner’s selectors in October.

Elsewhere, Tipperary native Brian Coffey has begun preparations with the Clare minor hurlers for the 2020 campaign. He has added National League winners Oisin O’Brien and Paul Flanagan to his management team, along with James Carrig, Niall O’Connor, Alphie Rodgers, and Terence Chaplin.

