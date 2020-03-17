Ex-Dublin hurler warns of Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for virus

Former Dublin hurler Michael Carton has revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carton, a fireman with Dublin Fire Brigade, played for the Dublin hurlers from 2003 to 2015.

Carton relayed his experience on Twitter, warning people to look out for symptoms other than respiratory problems.

He was in self-isolation with "flu-like symptoms", a headache, chills, and fever, before testing positive on Saturday.

"So I had been self-isolating for a few days with flu-like symptoms, got tested and came back positive for COVID-19 Saturday!!" wrote Carton.

"A few things I've learned: 1. it's very tough self-isolating when you're feeling really sick, texts and phone calls from friends and family really do help!!

"2. the symptoms I had were a headache, chills and fever, no respiratory problems so don't just be looking for a cough

"3. I'm in hospital since Saturday, the care was very poor at the start, felt I was just left to my own devices really + not getting better

"The care has improved over the last day or so, feel a little better today so hopefully keep improving now!!"

