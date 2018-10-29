‘Everyone thinks it is a lovely day out. It is not when you lose’

By Ger McCarthy

Duhallow manager Pádraig Kearns didn’t mask his disappointment at losing a cracking Cork SFC county final to St Finbarr’s despite a mammoth effort from his players.

They may have come up short but Duhallow have enjoyed a terrific 2018 campaign and contributed so much to one of the best county deciders in recent memory.

An attacking approach and willingness to get the ball forward at the earliest opportunity led to some fantastic scores but ultimately, not enough to prevent St Finbarr’s from claiming the Andy Scannell Cup.

“It is hard for me to tell you if it was a quality game or not as you are just fixated on winning and nothing else.” Kearns admitted.

“I’d rather have won a dour game by three points to two than been involved in a high-scoring encounter like this and end up on the losing side.

“Even though we lost, I was very lucky to have a brilliant team around me throughout the year.

“Frankie Flannery, James Condon, Kieran Fitzgerald and Diarmuid Hickey and two selectors from last year as well in William O’Leary and Jimmy Dennehy who were all of huge help to me.

“Duhallow football is never about one person it is about a group of people willing to give their all.

“The clubs bought in as well this year and Duhallow doesn’t work unless you get that. We got a lovely run into the final but that might never again happen.

“So many of our clubs will be competing again at different grades again next year.

“At the moment, I’m still gutted. It is no good being in a county final unless you win it.”

When asked if there was one moment in the game that might have swung things in the Barr’s favour, the Duhallow manager immediately dismissed the notion and accepted that their opponents were simply the better team on the day.

“There was no one moment in the game when things slipped away,” Kearns stated.

“You cannot point the blame at any one individual. You make an error in defence you are punished whereas if you slip up the other side of the pitch you probably get away with it.

“At the end of the day, the Barr’s won by three points and were three points better than us. They were simply the better team.

We have put in a lot of work this year and fair enough, we got to the final. We didn’t win the county though and you might as we be out in the first round as the final when you don’t win the trophy.

So losing a memorable encounter was of little solace to the Duhallow manager who hopes the division’s raised profile will benefit more of their players when it comes to inter-county selection.

“Everyone thinks it is a lovely day out. It is not when you lose. It is a sad place to be,” Kearns said.

“I’m gutted, gutted for the Duhallow players and everyone in the division.

“I’d love to say we will be back next year but I can’t because you never know the way things go with clubs within the division.

“Fair play to Dromtarriffe, they won a county final yesterday and that is brilliant for Duhallow football.

“Millstreet are in a U21 final as well and that’s equally positive. For the last 10 years, plenty of clubs have gone up from our junior ranks.

“It is about time the Cork selectors took a closer look at our players and the talent that is in the division.”