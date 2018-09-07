Eugene McGee warns Dubs of the five-in-row ‘hullabaloo’

By Paul Keane

Eugene McGee, the Offaly manager when they stopped Kerry’s five-in-a-row bid in 1982, has warned Jim Gavin that the “hullabaloo” coming his way next year will be “horrendous”.

Dublin are odds on to make history in 2019 by becoming the first senior team to win the five in a row. They’re already among an elite bunch of teams to have won four in a row, a feat only achieved by Kerry (1929-1932 and 1978-1981) and Wexford (1915-1918).

McGee was in charge of Offaly in ‘82 when a late goal from Seamus Darby famously denied Mick O’Dwyer’s Kerry five straight wins.

The hullabaloo a couple of weeks before it was incredible,” McGee told Shannonside Radio. “Wait until you see it now, you’re going to have 52 weeks of this. Commercial sponsors coming in on ‘five in a row, five in a rowm five in a row’, the money will pour in, it will be advertised here, there...morning, noon and night. It will be horrendous.

Kingdom supporters famously wore ‘Kerry, five-in-a-row’ t-shirts before the 1982 final and McGee has predicted that Dublin fans will be equally expectant. “The Dublin following will be ravenously expecting the five in a row, they won’t even consider anything else,” he said.

Kerry legend O’Dwyer won eight All-Ireland titles in total, three more than the five Gavin has collected since 2013. But in the documentary, Micko, aired earlier this year, the Waterville man said he never got over failing to capture the five in a row, admitting he thinks of it “at least once a week”.

McGee reckons while Gavin has proven to be virtually unflappable, even he will feel the pressure as they get closer to footballing immortality.

It will be a big test for Jim Gavin,” said McGee. “He’s a master, he’s a very bright guy and it will test him, definitely, it will test him.

Meanwhile, former Dublin midfielder Denis Bastick has predicted that “there will be men who will step away” from the panel despite the prospect of making history.

Paul Flynn, 32, was a regular impact sub throughout the Championship and impressed as a starter against Roscommon but didn’t feature at all in last Sunday’s final. He will shortly take up the role of GPA chief executive and may consider quitting Dublin while Bernard Brogan, 34, has a big decision to make after battling back from a cruciate layoff.

“Some of this Dublin team are only getting going,” Bastick told GAA.ie. “For others this could well be the last chapter and when the well deserved partying and celebration is over, I expect there will be changes and there will be men who will step away.”

There is also the potential return of Diarmuid Connolly, a five-time All-Ireland winner like Bastick, after virtually a full year out.

“The prospect that Diarmuid Connolly could come into the mix would also be exciting for supporters,” said Bastick, who retired after the 2017 campaign. “He is a serious talent and a massive scoring threat. We’ve seen Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion both take spells away and come back refreshed. Rory O’Carroll stepped away too. If Diarmuid’s break leaves him reenergised and then in top form for his club, then a recall would be highly likely. It leaves Jim Gavin in a very strong position already heading into 2019.”

Bastick, like McGee, agreed Dublin will be there to be shot at next season. “The prize for any team capable of stopping them is a form of immortality too — just like Offaly in ‘82 are synonymous with halting the Kerry drive for five,” he said.