Eugene Carey U16 Hurling: Polished Galway hold off stiff Cork challenge

By John Tarrant

Galway 1-11 - 1-6 Cork

Galway’s hopes of completing a third consecutive All-Ireland MHC title in 2019 received a timely boost after warding off a Cork rally to lift the Eugene Carey Memorial U16 Hurling Tournament Final in Mallow on Saturday to win by five points.

Cork competed well early on and gained encouragement from points by Ethan Twomey and the brilliant Jack Cahalane.

However, Galway settled, with Ian McGlynn, John Cooney and Jamie Tracey to the fore. A goal from Paddy Commins and excellent points by Seán McDonagh helped Galway enjoy a clear 1-7 to 0-3 advantage at the break.

The momentum continued with Galway on the restart thanks to the accuracy of the industrious McDonagh and Commins.

Cork needed a lift, provided by the outstanding Cahalane, time and again tormenting the opposing rearguard.

A wonderful Cahalane goal ignited his colleagues and despite facing sustained pressure, Galway held their nerve to hold out for a deserved victory.

Scorers for Galway: S McDonagh 0-7(0-3f, 0-1’65), P Commins (1-1), J Cooney, D O’Malley, N Glynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: J Cahalane 1-4(0-2f), E Twomey, D O’Leary 0-1 each.

GALWAY: M Egan; E Duggan, C Lawless, I McGlynn; M Hardiman, C Brennan, J Cooney; J Tracey, C Cunningham; C Keane, S McDonagh, L Prendergast; D O’Malley, N Glynn, P Commins.

Subs: A Connaire, C Callaghan.

CORK: C Reynolds; E Motherway, C McCarthy (Bride Rovers), C O’Brien; B O’Sullivan, C McCarthy (Oliver Plunkets), C Joyce; D Hogan, E Twomey; L Horgan, D O’Leary, D Flynn; C O’Shaughnessy, N Cahill, J Cahalane.

Subs: K O’Rourke, P O’Riordan, C O’Donovan, T Twohig, J Carr, S Sexton.

Referee: A Hyland (Kilworth).