News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Enforced break may help Mayo’s old guard, says Keegan

Enforced break may help Mayo’s old guard, says Keegan
Mayo’s Lee Keegan celebrates scoring a goal in front of Hill 16 (©INPHO/Tommy Dickson)
By Paul Keane
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Lee Keegan has insisted that Mayo won’t be secretly satisfied to dodge an Allianz League relegation bullet if the remainder of the competition is written off as many anticipate.

Title holders Mayo are the longest serving Division 1 team, operating in the top flight for 23 consecutive seasons, five more than Kerry and nine more than Dublin.

The westerners have won a number of relegation battles over the years, most recently in 2018 when they edged out Donegal, but looked in particular trouble with two games to play this term.

They’re second from bottom in Division 1 with just three points, two adrift of Monaghan and Donegal and have outstanding ties away to neighbours Galway, who lead the League, and at home to Tyrone.

Now with real fears of the rest of 2020 being wiped out because of the health emergency, there’s a strong chance the GAA will have to declare the 2019 campaign null and void.

“We were really looking forward to playing Galway,” insisted Keegan. “It kind of feels like a Championship game for us because we had to win. I think that would have been great preparation for us to lead into the Championship. We would have been facing a battle in our last game as well, where we had to win to potentially stay up. But no, definitely if the League had gone ahead we’d have been all for it. I can’t speak on behalf of the guys but of course we’d love to play games, that’s what we’re training for. As a proud county, of course it (staying in Division 1) is a great record. But it’s something I don’t think about too much.”

Newly married Keegan, 30, is among an ultra experienced core of Mayo players and the Westport man admitted the enforced lay-off could benefit in other ways too. Players like Colm Boyle, who picked up a serious knee injury in February and others carrying various knocks could return fresher and reinvigorated, potentially even extending their careers.

“We had a lot of guys that needed a bit of maintenance work, a lot of guys at the latter end of their careers and stuff like that. The break for some guys might just recharge their batteries and allow them to take stock of what’s going on.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, Keegan was impressed with the League form of rookie defender Oisín Mullin who started four of their five games though is on the radar of AFL scouts. Mullin, who impressed Aussie testers with his speed, agility and jumping stats, had been due to fly to Australia for further trials but that trip was shelved due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Ex-footballer of the year Keegan described him as ‘one of the best prospects coming through in a long time’.

“He reminds me of a young me when I was maybe 10 years younger,” said Keegan, who has lined out in five All-Ireland finals with Mayo. “The way he plays the game, it’s very physically demanding, he’s very fit, very good on the ball so he’s a guy that I really respected coming into the camp this year and really looked at hard.

“He embraced marking the likes of David Clifford, Conor McManus and these guys and I think he held himself very well during the League to be honest, so he’s a big find for us.”

  • Lee Keegan was speaking at the launch of Sports Physio Ireland’s new Online Athletic Development Programme for GAA players and teams.

More on this topic

Explainer: Lots of questions facing the GAA, but the answers are far less plentifulExplainer: Lots of questions facing the GAA, but the answers are far less plentiful

GAA has case to answer over season ticket, expert claimsGAA has case to answer over season ticket, expert claims

Moment in Time: ‘It could have kept going for another 30 yards after going over’

Carlow footballer confirms four-year ban over failed doping testCarlow footballer confirms four-year ban over failed doping test


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Dave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 championsDave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 champions

US interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boostUS interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boost

Premier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to trainingPremier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to training

Moment in Time: ‘It could have kept going for another 30 yards after going over’Moment in Time: ‘It could have kept going for another 30 yards after going over’


Lifestyle

It’s hard to keep anything under wraps these days, and advance word on this eagerly-awaited adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, was that it wouldn’t disappoint. And, thankfully, it didn’t.Review: Normal People, RTÉ One

W HENEVER Shigeru Miyamoto meets his maker, it will be a very sad day for gaming. Miyamoto is almost certainly the most beloved game developer of all time, having created both Mario and Zelda, among other titles. Thankfully, his legacy will be left behind in another maker.GameTech: Miyamoto’s vision for Mario lives on through fans

A new book looks at the wealth of poetry talent that emerged from UCC in the 1970s. But what was special about that era, Colette Sheridan asks the authorNew book looks at Cork’s golden generation of poets

Vegetarians and vegans, look away now. We will feature these options in the weeks ahead but today is for carnivoresHow nice to meat you: Renowned chefs give their recipes for carnivores during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »