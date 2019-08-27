Eight-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly to be next Offaly hurling manager

Kilkenny hurling legend Michael Fennelly has been proposed to be the next Offaly senior hurling manager.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Fennelly will be given a two-year term with the option of a third, according to a statement from Offaly GAA this evening.

"The aim of this appointment is to bring pride and stability back to the Offaly jersey with the support of Michael and his backroom team," the statement said.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and competence in all aspects of the modern-day team preparation. This is a challenging task and to be successful it will need the support of the players, their families, the clubs and all the people involved in Offaly GAA."

The Faithful county have had a difficult few years on the field, suffering relegation to the Christy Ring Cup for the 2020 season after losing all four of their matches in the Joe McDonagh Cup this year.

"This is a very important time for Offaly hurling and we want to wish Michael all the best over the coming year with his backroom team and new panel of players," the statement said, adding that the three-time All-Star will ratify his backroom team in the coming weeks.

