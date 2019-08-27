News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly to be next Offaly hurling manager

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly to be next Offaly hurling manager
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 08:59 PM

Kilkenny hurling legend Michael Fennelly has been proposed to be the next Offaly senior hurling manager.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Fennelly will be given a two-year term with the option of a third, according to a statement from Offaly GAA this evening.

"The aim of this appointment is to bring pride and stability back to the Offaly jersey with the support of Michael and his backroom team," the statement said.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and competence in all aspects of the modern-day team preparation. This is a challenging task and to be successful it will need the support of the players, their families, the clubs and all the people involved in Offaly GAA."

The Faithful county have had a difficult few years on the field, suffering relegation to the Christy Ring Cup for the 2020 season after losing all four of their matches in the Joe McDonagh Cup this year.

"This is a very important time for Offaly hurling and we want to wish Michael all the best over the coming year with his backroom team and new panel of players," the statement said, adding that the three-time All-Star will ratify his backroom team in the coming weeks.

READ MORE

Could James O’Donoghue be the 2019 version of Seamus Darby?

Quirke's Final Preview: Kerry's matchups. The Fenton factor. Walsh wildcard. Gough controversy

More on this topic

John Maughan: I wouldn’t mind drawing MayoJohn Maughan: I wouldn’t mind drawing Mayo

Offaly put together back-to-back win against SligoOffaly put together back-to-back win against Sligo

Offaly negoitate tricky first round to create ten point margin against LondonOffaly negoitate tricky first round to create ten point margin against London

Offaly’s situation should be incentive for Déise to arrest their own declineOffaly’s situation should be incentive for Déise to arrest their own decline

HurlingTOPIC: Offaly GAA

More in this Section

Two Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finalsTwo Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finals

Ex-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvationEx-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvation

Bolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadlineBolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadline

Qualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US OpenQualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US Open


Lifestyle

After impressing as Turner, actor Timothy Spall now takes on the role of LS Lowry, an artist with serious mother issues, writes Laura HardingTimothy Spall takes on new role as artist LS Lowry

The Irish rock equivalent of hell freezing over occurred last year when Bell X1 were joined on stage by their former collaborator Damien Rice.Playing solo in the Pines: Bell X1's David Geraghty on his new solo album

Some developers become washed up as they get older. They lose their creative spark. Not Hideo Kojima, though. He has taken the concept of ‘washed up’ and made an entire game out of it.GameTech: Hideo killed the video game star

The September issue of Vogue remains every fashionista’s first port of call when it comes to dissecting the fall collections.In Vogue: Dissecting the fall collections

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »