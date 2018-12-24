Eaten turkey soon forgotten by relentless O’Donoghue Cup champions Crokes

Dr Crokes 3-24 - 1-8 Kilcummin

One final piece of 2018 silverware for Dr Crokes and it was as convincing as the 22-point margin suggests, an evisceration of Munster IFC winners Kilcummin to claim a 30th East Kerry SFC title and a first since 2013.

Eoin Brosnan and Colm Cooper won their 12th medals as well in the competition but it was two goals from 10-time medal winner Kieran O’Leary just before half-time that guided the Killarney side towards a 15-point lead at half-time (2-11 to 0-2).

Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan was quick to point out that despite the haul of medals won by the more experienced members, they wanted to make sure the younger lads were going to win their first.

“There was a lot of fellows who hadn’t got an O’Donoghue Cup medal with the Crokes — David Naughton, Brian Fitzgerald, David Shaw, Tony Brosnan and Shane Murphy. That was the focus as the older fellows with medals wanted to do it for the younger fellows. I do sympathise with Kilcummin because they had a lot of injuries and they did not show their true worth. We would wish them all the best next month (in the All-Ireland IFC semi) against Two Mile House and we will be there shouting for them.”

O’Callaghan explained that despite all the games in December, Dr Crokes use of their panel has helped them this year: “This time last year we were shattered because going into the Nemo game we were trying to convince ourselves that we were ready and if can get over Nemo we will be fine, but we weren’t.

“We were shattered and the long year caught up on us. But we got it right this year and a lot of fellows played. We played 32 players during the O’Donoghue Cup so it’s nice to win this because it’s our local championship and you like to be kings of our own patch.

“Even when we won the All-Ireland Club the Rathmore lads used to tell us that they won it for us by beating us in the O’Donoghue Cup!”

‘Botty’ had words of appreciation for Eoin Brosnan who won his 12th O’Donoghue Cup medal, though the injured Colm Cooper missed out.

“It’s some achievement and the lads have given great service to the club. We respect and honour them and appreciate what they have done for our club. We’ve a few days off but we are back St Stephen’s Day to start preparing for the All-Ireland semi-final because the Grinch (Pat O’Shea) is ready to pounce once the Christmas turkey is eaten!”

Crokes had ten different scorers, and all bar four points came from play. They raced 0-11 to 0-2 clear by the 25th minute before Kieran O’Leary set the occasion alight with a two- goal salvo. Former Kerry captain O’Leary finished a typical Crokes move by powerfully rifling the ball to the Kilcummin net with his left foot.

Then in injury time O’Leary got a second and Dr Crokes held an unassailable half-time lead of 2-11 to 0-2.

Scorers for Dr Crokes:

J Kiely (1-5), K O’Leary (2-0), M Burns (0-6), D Casey (0-5, 3 frees), S Doolan and D Shaw (0-2 each), B Looney, T Brosnan, M O’Shea and S Murphy (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilcummin:

M Keane (0-6, 2 ’45’s, 1 free), O O’Connor (1-0), N Duggan and K Murphy (free) (0-1 each)

DR CROKES:

S Murphy; J Payne, E Brosnan, F Fitzgerald ; D O’Leary, G White, S Doolan; J Lyne, D Casey; M Burns G O’Shea, B Looney; J Kiely, K O’Leary, M O’Shea.

Subs:

D Shaw for M O’Shea (37), A O’Sullivan for J Lyne (40), B Fitzgerald for J Payne (40), D Naughton for G O’Shea (46), T Brosnan for K O’Leary (52), M Potts for B Looney (52).

KILCUMMIN:

B Kealy; S O’Leary, D Maher, D Moynihan; J Nagle, Damien O’Leary, W Maher; K Murphy, K Gorman; S McSweeney, G O’Leary, K Teahan; N Duggan, I Devane, M Keane.

Subs:

Daniel O’Leary for S O’Leary (15 inj),J McCarthy for I Devane ( h/t), O O’Connor for K Teahan ( 43), M O’Shea for W Maher ( 43), S Brosnan for Daniel O’Leary ( 47), P O’Riordan for N Duggan ( 55).

Referee:

James O’Sullivan (Firies)