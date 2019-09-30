News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

East Kerry hold firm to scupper Stacks in six-goal thriller

East Kerry hold firm to scupper Stacks in six-goal thriller
E a s t K e r r y f o r w a r d D a r a Roche kicks goalwards as Austin Stacks defender Jack O’Shea comes in to challenge during the Garvey’s SuperValu Kerry SFC clash at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney yesterday. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin
Jordan Murphy
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 12:00 AM

East Kerry 3-13 - 3-7 Austin Stacks

This eagerly anticipated affair didn’t disappoint as East Kerry overcame a strong second-half comeback by Austin Stacks to run out six-point winners and dump the Tralee club out of the championship.

The Kerry Club winners were made to pay for a woeful opening 23 minutes in which they failed to score. East Kerry scored the opening five points as their inside trio of Ronan Buckley, Paudie Clifford and Brian O’Donoghue gave them a dominant platform in the first period.

A foul on Kieran Donaghy led to Austin Stacks’ first point, a Darragh O’Brien free, and the Tralee side appeared to have settled when Ronan Shanahan won possessionfrom a kickout in the 28th minute and put Micheál O’Gara through for the first of six goals on the day - 0-6 to 1-2.

East Kerry responded straight from the kick-out though as Buckley fed the onrushing Shane Cronin and the East Kerry midfielder goaled before a Dara Roche point put them 1-7 to 1-2 in front at the break.

On the threequarter mark Austin Stacks were right back in contention after Darragh O’Brien floated in a high ball that O’Gara fisted to the net to make it 1-10 to 2-5 after 44 minutes.

Sean Quilter and Shane Cronin exchanged points but Kieran Donaghy was proving the ideal target man for another Stacks high ball from Shane O’Callaghan. Donaghy fed Michael O’Donnell who buried a third goal to put Stacks ahead for the first time - 3-6 to 1-11 after 48 minutes.

It served as the wake-up call East Kerry needed. David Clifford was fouled and converted the free himself to level. And when Brian O’Donoghue was fouled bearing down on goal for an East Kerry penalty, it was David’s brother Paudie who converted the spot-kick to give East Kerry the lead again at 2-12 to 3-6 with nine minutes left.

Stacks only managed one further score through a Quilter free as substitute Mike Foley and Buckley combined to give Paudie Clifford plenty of space for his second goal past Robbie Murphy in the 56th minute.

East Kerry advance to Round 3 next weekend when they will face a heavyweight clash against another Tralee side, Kerins O’Rahilly’s.

Although they are eliminated from the Kerry SFC, Austin Stacks are still eligible to represent Kerry in the Munster SFC should a divisional or group side win the county.

Scorers for East Kerry:

P Clifford (2-1, 1 pen, 1’45’); S Cronin (1-1); D Clifford (2 frees) & D Roche (2 frees) (0-3 each); R Buckley & B O’Donoghue (0-2 each); and L Kearney (0-1)

Scorers for Austin Stacks:

M O’Gara (2-0); M O’Donnell (1-0); D O’Brien (2 frees) and S Quilter (2 frees) (0-3 each); S O’Callaghan (0-1)

EAST KERRY:

J Devane (Spa); C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), S Courtney (do), N Donohoe (Firies); D O’Donoghue (Spa), J Sherwood (Firies), P Warren (Gneeveguilla); L Kearney (Spa), S Cronin (do); R Buckley (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), B O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche (Glenflesk), E Cronin (Spa)

Subs:

B Lynch (Spa) for Courtney (7), M Foley (do) for B O’Donoghue (54), D Spillane (do) for E Cronin (59), E Fitzgerald (do) for Donohoe (60 +1) and P Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for S Cronin (60 +2)

AUSTIN STACKS:

R Murphy; J O’Shea, B Shanahan, D Casey; J Morgan, C Jordan, R Shanahan; W Guthrie, J O’Connor; M O’Gara, D O’Brien, M O’Donnell; S Quilter, K Donaghy, S O’Callaghan

Subs:

C O’Reilly for Jordan (38), C Griffin for Morgan (43) and F Mangan for D O’Brien (49).

Referee:

B O’Shea (Keel)

More on this topic

Brilliant O’Shea gets Kenmare over the lineBrilliant O’Shea gets Kenmare over the line

Geaney goals drive clinical Dingle into quarter-finalsGeaney goals drive clinical Dingle into quarter-finals

Considine steals show for CratloeConsidine steals show for Cratloe

Larkins see off Athenry to reach quartersLarkins see off Athenry to reach quarters


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

I don’t know the rules anymore – Cheika fumes at Kerevi callI don’t know the rules anymore – Cheika fumes at Kerevi call

World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top groupWorld Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

Gatland: Wales have earned right to celebrateGatland: Wales have earned right to celebrate

The Daily Donal: The morning after the night beforeThe Daily Donal: The morning after the night before


Lifestyle

Ruth O’Connor catches up with Ireland’s most famous tailor, Louis Copeland, when he visits Cork to survey progress on the new Louis Copeland & Sons shop, which opens this month.Louis Copeland measuring up new Cork store

I was educated in Dublin where I studied marketing and design in Mountjoy Square but after I graduated, I took the decision to emigrate to Portugal for five years.You've Been Served: Nisea Doddy, head sommelier at The Shelbourne

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate! Overall, school was an amazing experience for me.School Daze with Nadia Forde: ‘I was quiet and studious’

We are all familiar with the names of the eight planets that orbit our sun (and poor old Pluto, which remains somewhat controversially re-classified as a dwarf planet).Sky Matters: Ireland has the chance to name a star and a planet - any ideas?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »