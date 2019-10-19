News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
East Kerry gain revenge on Dingle with Clifford brothers on fire

By Murt Murphy
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 09:27 PM

East Kerry 1-23 - 1-11 Dingle

Kerry sensation David Clifford lit up Austin Stack Park in this second Garvey’s Kerry SFC quarter-final as East Kerry dominated the opening half against a Dingle side who struggled to deal with the attacking flair and pace of the East Kerry boys.

The Fossa wonder kid ensured that East Kerry advanced to the semi-final against a Dingle side that were well below par and except for the opening quarter never raised a gallop. It was sweet revenge for last years semi-final loss in a game that made national headlines.

Clifford scored 1-6 from play and along with full-forward Darragh Roche and his brother Paudie they ripped the heart from a forlorn Dingle defence.

Darragh Roche set the train in motion with an early point from a free while Ronan Buckley added another before points from Paul and Mikey Geaney had the sides level after 7 minutes on 0-2 apiece. However, East Kerry began to dominate and with their half-forward line, led brilliantly by Paudie Clifford, supplying good ball to their inside line, David Clifford and Darragh Roche cut loose.

Paudie Clifford added a point at the end of the opening quarter but a minute later he was also involved in the build-up for a piece of magic from his brother David who collected the ball beat a defender sold a dummy to the keeper before planting the ball to the roof of the net.

Dingle, thanks to points from Conor Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan and another from Paul Geaney trailed by four points after 20 minutes, 1-6 to 0-5, but David Clifford was on fire and he kicked points in the 23rd and 30th

minutes, while Jack Sherwood also added a point and Dingle’s only response was a Conor Geaney free in injury time as East Kerry retired 1-10 to 0-6 in front.

Dingle needed to make a quick start to the second half but despite a George Durant point East Kerry hit back with six unanswered points from Liam Kearney, Darragh Roche, David Clifford (2), Evan Cronin and Ronan Buckley as they raced 1-16 to 0-7 clear.

Barry O’Sullivan(2) and a goal and a point from sub Paul Devane did not deter East Kerry but Roche and Clifford with a brace of scores each ensured that East Kerry cruised into the semi-final and will now face St Brendan’s in next weekend’s semi-final.

Scorers:

East Kerry: D Clifford ( 1-6), D Roche ( 0-9, 4 frees), P Clifford and R Buckley ( 0-2 each), J Sherwood, E Cronin, L Kearney and D Spillane ( f) ( 0-1 each).

Dingle: P Devane ( 1-1) M Geaney, P Geaney, C Geaney ( 1free), and B O’Sullivan ( 0-2 each) , G Durant and Tom O’Sullivan ( 0-1 each)

East Kerry: J Devane (Spa), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), M Foley ( Spa), N Donohue (Firies), D O’Donoghue (Spa), J Sherwood (Firies), P Warren (Gneevguilla), L Kearney (Spa), S Cronin (Spa), R Buckley (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), B O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche (Glenflesk), E Cronin (Spa).

Subs: D Brosnan ( Gneeveguilla) for N Donohue ( 53), P Doyle ( Firies) for B O’Donoghue ( 53), D Spillane ( Spa) for PWarren ( 55), M McCarthy ( Spa) for M Foley ( 60), E Fitzgerald ( Spa) for P Clifford ( 60) S Courtney ( Glenflesk ) for S Cronin) .

DINGLE: D Uosis; M Boyle, T Leo O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan ; A O’Connor, P O’Connor , B Kelliher ; B O’Connor, B O’Sullivan ; G Durant, M Geaney, M Flaherty; C Geaney, P Geaney, N Geaney.

Subs P Devane for N Geaney (h/t) ), E Murphy for B O’Connor ( 43), M Flannery for G Durant ( 48), T Sheehy for B Kelliher ( 53), Brian O’Connor for M Boyle ( 57), M Boland for C Geaney ( 58)

Referee: S Mulvihill ( St Senans)

TOPIC: GAA

