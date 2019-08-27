News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
East Kerry blitz Brendan’s to claim glory

Owen Fitzgerald with his teammates in winning the Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Final 2019 by defeating St Brendan's at Austin Stack Parkl Tralee. Photo Joe Hanley
By Murt Murphy
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 10:15 PM

East Kerry 3-10 - 0-13 St Brendan's

East Kerry’s dominance of Kerry underage football continued as their minors completed the four in a row as they saw off the stern challenge of St Brendan’s side at a rain-lashed Austin Stack Park last night.

Two early St Brendan’s points from Fergal O’Brien and Conor Hayes were cancelled out by an East Kerry goal in the eighth minute, scored by Kerry minor Emmet O’Shea from a Dylan O’Callaghan pass.

O’Shea converted four frees in the first half while Ruairí Murphy and Paul O’Shea added one each from play.

St Brendan’s were depending on their inside line for scores with Fergal O’Brien (0-3), Nathan O’Driscoll (0-3) and Conor Hayes (0-2) but they must have happy retiring just a point adrift at the interval, 1-6 to 0-8.

Quirke's Final Preview: Kerry's matchups. The Fenton factor. Walsh wildcard. Gough controversy

It was nip and tuck in the third quarter with the sides level on a 1-9 to 0-12 scoreline but then the game was decided in a devastating three-minute spell between 47th and 49th minutes, when East Kerry struck for 2-1 without reply.

Dylan O’Callaghan was involved in setting up goals, firstly sending substitute Aaron Flynn through to shoot low beyond brilliant St Brendan’s keeper Devon Burns and then playing a one-two with Ruairí Murphy who finished from close range.

When Patrick D’Arcy added a quick point, it was game over as East Kerry cruised to yet another county minor title. Next week their U21 side will contest another final.

Scorers for East Kerry: E O’Shea (1-5, 5 frees), R Murphy (1-1), A Flynn (1-0), P D’Arcy (0-2), P O’Shea and D O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Brendan’s: N O Driscoll (0-6, 4 frees), F O’Brien (0-4, 2 frees), C Hayes (0-3).

EAST KERRY:

K O’Leary ( Kilcummin); C Ryan ( Listry), O Fitzgerald ( Gneeveguilla), B O’Leary ( Firies); E O’Rahilly ( Gneeveguilla), E Talbot ( Fossa), R Doyle ( Fossa); P O’Shea ( Kilcummin), R Collins ( Gneeveguilla); D O’Callaghan ( Firies), D Donohue ( Firies), R Murphy ( Listry); P O’Leary ( Gneeveguilla), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk), E O’Shea ( Fossa)

Subs: A Flynn ( Firies) for D Donohue ( 41), P O’Leary ( Kilcummin ) for R Murphy ( 57), D Cronin( Gneeveguilla) for B O’Leary ( 59), C Doe ( Firies ) for D O’Callaghan ( 60)

ST BRENDAN’S:

D Burns ( Na Gaeil); S Bowler ( John Mitchels), R O’Sullivan ( Na Gaeil), P White ( John Mitchels); E O’Connor ( Na Gaeil), K O’Connor ( Churchill), Oisin Maunsell ( Na Gaeil); T Ó hAiniféin ( Na Gaeil), J Lenihan ( Churchill); D Courtney ( Ardfert), D Reen ( Na Gaeil) J Sheehan ( Abbeydorney); F O’Brien ( St Pats), N O’Driscoll ( Ardfert), C Hayes ( Kerins O’Rahilly’s )

Subs: D Bowler ( Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for D Reen ( 44), C O’Sullivan (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for J Sheehan ( 52), D O’Sullivan ( Churchill) for D Courtney ( 54), D Doherty ( Churchill) for F O’Brien ( 56).

Referee: T McCarthy (Desmonds).

