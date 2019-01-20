Easkey to face Beaufort in All-Ireland Junior final

Easkey (Sligo) 1-8, Red Hugh's (Donegal) 0-9

WING-back James Lindsay's 44th minute goal catapulted west Sligo's Easkey to a Croke Park date with Kerry outfit Beaufort next month.

Lindsay's vital score gave the Connacht champions the edge against Donegal and Ulster representatives Red Hugh's in a low-scoring yet absorbing GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi-final at Ballinamore.

Easkey, who are managed by former Sligo ace Dessie Sloyan, were the better side throughout and were on the scoreboard after 27 seconds when Ryan McKenna, their top scorer, pointed neatly.

The winners – who've earned Sligo its first ever All-Ireland Club Championship final appearance in Gaelic football – led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time after a breeze-assisted first-half.

Ryan McKenna bagged four points for Easkey in that opening period and his fourth effort was a fizzing goalbound attempt that was deflected over.

Red Hugh's, who featured Donegal Senior Stephen McMenamin, failed to score from play in the first-half and relied on sharpshooter Damien Browne, who tallied 0-6 in all, for three pointed frees.

There was an improved showing from Red Hugh's in the second-half and two points within three minutes of the restart, including a tasty score by Odhran Doherty, cut Easkey's lead to two points, 0-7 to 0-5.

But the game's only goal – when James Lindsay netted from Eugene Mullen's assist – left Red Hugh's with too much to do.

Easkey only scored once more after their goal – Joe McHugh's point – but sterling work from their defence, which featured Sligo's Nestor Cup-winning captain from 2007, Noel McGuire, kept Red Hugh's at bay.

Scorers

Easkey: Ryan McKenna (0-4, 2f), James Lindsay (1-0), Andrew Kilcullen (0-1), Kevin Duffy (0-1), Joe McHugh (0-1), Rory McHugh (0-1)

Red Hugh's: Damien Browne (0-6, 5f), Jonny Carlin (0-1), Calvin Bradley (0-1), Odhran Doherty (0-1)

Easkey (Sligo): S Kilgannon, I Barrett, N McGuire, J Feeney, E Moylan, R McHugh, J Lindsay, E Mullen, M Gordon, D Sloyan, J McHugh, E Healy, A Kilcullen, R McKenna, K Duffy

Subs used: J Conway for E Healy, 30+1 ('blood' sub); J Conway for K Duffy, 59; B McGrath for E Healy, 60+5; D Brennan for E Moylan, 60+5

Red Hugh's (Donegal): C Kelly, C Doherty, E Browne, S McGlinchey, P McGlinchey, R Kelly, S McMenamin, T McMenamin, D Browne, P McMenamin, G Melaugh, O Doherty, S Gallagher, C Bradley, G Kelly

Subs used: C Melaugh for C Doherty, 45; J Carlin for O Doherty, 51

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)