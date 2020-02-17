News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Early Hogan Cup finish a bad move, says Éamonn Fitzmaurice

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 06:17 PM

Éamonn Fitzmaurice had questioned the proposal to complete the Hogan Cup by the fifth Sunday in the year.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice
Éamonn Fitzmaurice

The national fixtures calendar review task-force have proposed a motion at Congress next week to conclude the All-Ireland post-primary football A and B championships by the fifth Sunday in January and the hurling equivalents by March 17.

Principal of Dingle’s Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, former Kerry boss Fitzmaurice managed the school to Hogan Cup success in 2014. The tightening of the schedule, he argues, is unnecessary.

“With regard to fixtures in general, we just seem to be going down a route where we are condensing everything in convenient blocks, which I’m not sure is the best model.

“The Hogan Cup, that part of the competition at that time of year, you are bringing in the quality of pitches, you’re bringing in bad weather in trying to get it played at that time of year.

“The advantage, I suppose, is fellas sitting the Leaving Cert later on in the year it does free them up a bit more for exams. In general, I think it’s trying to shoehorn the competition into too tight a space.”

The combination of an age grade change at secondary school level and the decision to move the U20 All-Ireland championship to spring has put a burden on some students, Fitzmaurice believes.

“Where a lot of the problem is coming from is the age group, which was increased by six months last season to U19. With the U21 going to U20, you have a lot of crossover, lads who are still playing schools football but involved in inter-county panels and I think that is a real pressure point with the U20 competition being run off earlier in the year.

“It’s joined-up thinking that’s needed. Maybe there is a big plan with regard to having everything played in certain blocks so that the players can be free but at the moment there definitely is a disconnect.”

If passed, Fitzmaurice knows the motion will cause difficulty particularly for counties in scheduling their post-primary games.

“Traditionally, the way our fixtures worked we would have had the O’Sullivan Cup (Kerry post-primary) in September and then the Corn Uí Mhuirí group stages in October and November and the latter stages of the O’Sullivan Cup. There was a bit of a crossover but it worked. Then the knock-out Corn Uí Mhuirí would have been mid-January and you took it from there.

“If they’re looking to have the Hogan Cup final played by the fifth Sunday of the year, I presume the provincials will have to finish in the calendar year, which would present challenges and a knock-on effect on the county competitions so a big rethink would be needed.

“I’m not sure that it was something broken, really. I thought the schools calendar would have worked quite well. Now that the U20 competition is on earlier in the year and the change of the age group it definitely is causing a logjam for particular players.”

More on this topic

Ger Cunningham wants die-hard Cork fans rewarded with free entry to Limerick gameGer Cunningham wants die-hard Cork fans rewarded with free entry to Limerick game

Cork hurlers without three first-team regulars for Limerick visitCork hurlers without three first-team regulars for Limerick visit

Cork to wear commemorative jerseys against Limerick and DerryCork to wear commemorative jerseys against Limerick and Derry

'Brian won’t want to go a seventh one': Davy’s Wexford retain the whip hand in hurling’s thriving rivalry'Brian won’t want to go a seventh one': Davy’s Wexford retain the whip hand in hurling’s thriving rivalry

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Pogba desperate to play for Man United again despite links with move – SolskjaerPogba desperate to play for Man United again despite links with move – Solskjaer

Lampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopesLampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopes

BBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ commentsBBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ comments

Football rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem SterlingFootball rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem Sterling


Lifestyle

New York’s most stylish actors are loving the cosy cardi look, says Katie Wright.Cardigans are cool again: how to wear them celeb style

When relaxing is just too much effort.The rise of the ‘micro-cation’ – the latest millennial travel trend

It’s becoming a growing problem.What should you do with your e-waste?

Oh, the shame of flygskam!Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Lighten your footprint

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »