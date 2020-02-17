Early Hogan Cup finish a bad move, says Éamonn Fitzmaurice

Éamonn Fitzmaurice had questioned the proposal to complete the Hogan Cup by the fifth Sunday in the year.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice

The national fixtures calendar review task-force have proposed a motion at Congress next week to conclude the All-Ireland post-primary football A and B championships by the fifth Sunday in January and the hurling equivalents by March 17.

Principal of Dingle’s Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, former Kerry boss Fitzmaurice managed the school to Hogan Cup success in 2014. The tightening of the schedule, he argues, is unnecessary.

“With regard to fixtures in general, we just seem to be going down a route where we are condensing everything in convenient blocks, which I’m not sure is the best model.

“The Hogan Cup, that part of the competition at that time of year, you are bringing in the quality of pitches, you’re bringing in bad weather in trying to get it played at that time of year.

“The advantage, I suppose, is fellas sitting the Leaving Cert later on in the year it does free them up a bit more for exams. In general, I think it’s trying to shoehorn the competition into too tight a space.”

The combination of an age grade change at secondary school level and the decision to move the U20 All-Ireland championship to spring has put a burden on some students, Fitzmaurice believes.

“Where a lot of the problem is coming from is the age group, which was increased by six months last season to U19. With the U21 going to U20, you have a lot of crossover, lads who are still playing schools football but involved in inter-county panels and I think that is a real pressure point with the U20 competition being run off earlier in the year.

“It’s joined-up thinking that’s needed. Maybe there is a big plan with regard to having everything played in certain blocks so that the players can be free but at the moment there definitely is a disconnect.”

If passed, Fitzmaurice knows the motion will cause difficulty particularly for counties in scheduling their post-primary games.

“Traditionally, the way our fixtures worked we would have had the O’Sullivan Cup (Kerry post-primary) in September and then the Corn Uí Mhuirí group stages in October and November and the latter stages of the O’Sullivan Cup. There was a bit of a crossover but it worked. Then the knock-out Corn Uí Mhuirí would have been mid-January and you took it from there.

“If they’re looking to have the Hogan Cup final played by the fifth Sunday of the year, I presume the provincials will have to finish in the calendar year, which would present challenges and a knock-on effect on the county competitions so a big rethink would be needed.

“I’m not sure that it was something broken, really. I thought the schools calendar would have worked quite well. Now that the U20 competition is on earlier in the year and the change of the age group it definitely is causing a logjam for particular players.”