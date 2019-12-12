Early Christmas cheer for Munster GAA projects as €1.3m allocated in development grant scheme

Christmas has come early for the grassroots GAA in Munster with over €1.3m allocated in this year's development grant scheme.

The funding - which comes from Central Council and Munster GAA - is for club and school capital development projects across the Province.

Clare received €235,117 from 41 applications, Cork received €263,411 from 52 applications, Limerick received €216,824 from 37 applications, Kerry received €272,660 from 59 applications, Tipperary received €292,002 from 63 applications and Waterford received €41,920 from 19 applications.

Funding is allocated based on the amount spent and on the category of development.

Munster GAA Chairman Liam Lenihan said “I am delighted to announce the awarding of over €1.3 million in grants supporting development projects in 255 Clubs and 16 Schools throughout Munster.

“These grants have supported an impressive range of capital development projects, with clubs investing €11,223,394 in upgrading their facilities. This level of expenditure is a testament to the strength of the GAA in the province and reflects the impressive vision of our Clubs to continually improve facilities for players and supporters alike.”

“The grants provided would not be possible without the great support we get from the many thousands of people who attend our games each year. We are very fortunate to have such loyal support in the Province and we are delighted to be able to redistribute income from games to the clubs and schools.”

Of the fund available this year, Central Council provided €640,000, with a balance of €681,934 coming from Munster GAA’s own resources.