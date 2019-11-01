Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Rule changes won't slow down Gaelic football

Éamonn Fitzmaurice believes the three rule changes introduced to Gaelic football at the GAA's Special Congress have the potential to improve the game.

Writing in his Irish Examiner column, Fitzmaurice outlines why the most important change is the one gaining the least attention - the kick-out being advanced to the 20m line.

"Those extra seven metres can make all the difference to a goalkeeper who can now kick over the press and set up a dangerous attacking opportunity at the other end," he writes.

"This rule change will force a rethink against certain goalkeepers such as Shaun Patton, Niall Morgan and Rory Beggan who all possess a long, booming, kick out over the top.

The aggressive press on opposition kickouts may not be as rewarding as it has been.

On the offensive mark, he disagrees with the notion that the stoppages for free kicks will slow down the game.

"When a mark is won it doesn’t have to be taken and it doesn’t take that long to take a free.

"I felt during the league when it was trialled that it added a bit of drama when a player who doesn’t normally take frees won a mark and had to size up the posts. Many players can be extremely accurate in open play when playing on instinct but when they have time to think about it when taking a free, the results can be interesting at times.

"The other point is that if it encourages teams to kick more ball inside and it reduces the ad nauseam recycling of possession further out the field this can only be a good thing."

He similarly disagrees that the sin bin will result in excessive time being lost.

"I don’t buy into the theory that the team that has a player in the sin bin will try and slow the game down and eat up the ten minutes until they are back up their full complement.

It is up to the team with the numerical advantage to push up and play the game on their terms and capitalise.

"This will be an interesting coaching challenge for teams up and down the country."

You can read Éamonn Fitzmaurice's full thoughts on the All-Stars and Tier 2 championship in tomorrow's Examiner Sport.