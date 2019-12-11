Éamonn Breen: 'It would kill me not to see my son playing for Finuge'

Kerry GAA chiefs have agreed to be more flexible in their enforcement of the parish rule so as to assist rural clubs at risk of extinction.

The St Senan’s and Finuge clubs both tabled motions at Tuesday’s county convention which proposed that a player be entitled to play with the first club of either parent.

Kerry County Board secretary Peter Twiss said the motion had the potential to catch out rural clubs as it would allow players from these smaller clubs to move into clubs in the larger urban areas if they had a parent from one of the bigger towns in the county.

Instead of passing a motion which was described from the floor as both “dangerous” and “loose”, Twiss recommended the Kerry Competitions Control Committee (CCC) “lower the bar” when dealing with certain requests to derogate from existing player eligibility bylaws.

“The answer lies in the bylaws as they are and the allowance for derogation. The bar for derogation, at the moment, is deliberately set very high by the Kerry CCC. If there is a demand for the CCC to be more flexible in certain areas, then we will,” said Twiss.

Finuge and St Senan’s agreed to withdraw their respective motions in support for the approach outlined by Twiss, but the debate which the proposals gave rise to painted a concerning picture as to the health of rural clubs in the Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Valentia Young Islanders did not have the numbers to line out for their Kerry JFC Group 1 game against Duagh, and so were forced to forfeit. County board assistant treasurer Joe Crowley, who is also chairman of the district board review committee, said the long-term future of the rural club is “questionable”.

“Over 35% of the clubs in the county are merged at U14, U16, minor, and U21 level. In some cases, four clubs have to come together to field a team. Numbers are a huge challenge,” remarked Crowley.

He offered the suggestion that players from urban clubs, who have excess numbers, be granted permission to line out for a club struggling to get 15 players on the pitch.

“In our present remit of the district board review, the challenge of numbers has been highlighted on numerous occasions. Clubs in the urban areas are getting bigger and bigger, and that does pose its own problem in that you will have players continuously sitting on the sideline.

"As a solution thrown out by our committee, maybe those players should get permission to play with one of the smaller clubs in the county. This permission can be reviewed and renewed on an annual basis.

It is not a panacea for all ills, but it is certainly a starting point. We have to put on our thinking caps because the way things are progressing, the long-term future of the rural club in Kerry is questionable.

County chairman Tim Murphy said the greater concentration of population in urban areas and the increased mobility of people meant many younger players are now attending schools that are not even in their parish.

“This creates an obvious challenge to our club structure and is a direct threat to the very existence of some clubs,” Murphy noted.

When putting forward the Finuge motion, former Kerry footballer Éamonn Breen laid out the challenges facing the North Kerry club.

“Our U6s last year had about six kids, between boys and girls. Now, if you fast forward six years, and that number holds, we will have no U12 team. Eventually, when you go up to adult level, you are looking at clubs going out of existence,” he said.

“You look at Valentia this year, a club with great tradition going back the years. They had to pull out of the county senior league. Rural clubs are in serious danger of going out of existence.

“Our U16s played in Division 7 of the county league this year. We were the only club that togged out on our own. Every other team was an amalgamation, in some cases they were made up of three clubs.

“That’s how serious it is out there at the moment. People in urban areas might not realise that. The planning [regulations] have killed rural Ireland. Depopulation is a big thing. You have urban explosion.

“At the end of the day, all we want for our young people is for them to play football. Now, for me, as a parent, to tell my young fella he can’t tog out for Finuge, that would break my heart (the Breen’s are living in a neighbouring town).

“I’ve been involved with Finuge for 40 years. It would kill me not to see him playing for Finuge. There has to be some sort of flexibility.”

Tom Herlihy of Ballymacelligott said if current trends continue, “all we will be left with are town clubs”.

He added: “It is a big responsibility on the CCC to make sure to help out the smaller clubs.”

