Eager UCC take the hard road to double delight

UCC 2-21 - 0-13 Mary I

WIT Sports Campus

Worthy Fitzgibbon Cup champions alright. Having emerged from the so-called ‘group of death’, UCC then had to call on all of their experience to get past last year’s finalists DCU in a semi-final that needed extra-time and a late winning goal in Waterford IT almost two weeks ago.

On Saturday, they returned to the splendid Carriganore arena for what was to be the crowning glory for Tom Kingston’s all-conquering outfit, with joint-captains Conor Browne, Eoghan Murphy, and David Lowney raising the prestigious silverware.

It also capped a momentous week for the Cork college as three days previously, Billy Morgan’s charges won the Sigerson Cup. A notable double that was not achieved in UCC since 1988.

Fitzgibbon Cup final at WIT (Waterford Institute of Technology) UCC (University College Cork) V MICL (Mary Immaculate College Limerick). Winners are UCC with the Fitzgibbon Cup. Picture: Patrick Browne

Man-of-the-match Mark Kehoe — who starred throughout the Fitzgibbon — scored a magnificent solo goal that set them on their way in the eighth minute, and when Browne — son of Kilkenny camogie legend Angela Downey — bagged UCC’s second goal 10 minutes into the second half, the contest was more or less decided.

Manager Tom Kingston said the lads have been tremendous from day one.

“I am so proud of them. It has been an incredibly hard campaign and they just have been brilliant. They are a credit to themselves. They wanted to win the Fitzgibbon, they had this hunger in them. Nothing was going to stop them. They believed in themselves. They are the best bunch of guys I ever worked with. Simply outstanding.

“I was talking to Billy (Morgan) during the week, he was obviously over the moon after winning the Sigerson. It didn’t put any pressure on us, if anything it helped that UCC had already won a cup. It was our turn to try and bring the second one home, and thankfully the lads did that.”

The goals were defining, but when Mary I reflect, they coughed up too many frees in the opening half. The sides were level 0-2 apiece before Kehoe gained possession and whizzed through the defence to lash past Eoghan Cahill. Mary I were very much in contention when Luke Meade found the target and they trailed 1-3 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour.

Fitzgibbon Cup final at WIT (Waterford Institute of Technology) UCC (University College Cork) V MICL (Mary Immaculate College Limerick). Winners are UCC, pictured are Captains Eoghan Murphy and Conor Browne with the Fitzgibbon Cup. Picture: Patrick Browne

UCC lost Murphy to a shoulder injury but his replacement by inter-county player Robbie O’Flynn was a reflection of the strength of their bench. Two Shane Conway points and three marvellous quickfire points from Colm Roche — against just one for Mary I from Thomas Monaghan — had them seven points clear.

The Limerick team regrouped through Aaron Gillane (2) and Colin O’Brien. However, UCC pressed on again and unanswered points just before the break from Kehoe, Conway (2), and Chris O’Leary gave them a 1-12 to 0-7 interval advantage.

Points from Gillane and Colin English after the resumption hinted at a comeback, but UCC had other ideas as Kehoe nailed a brace before Darragh Fitzgibbon set up Browne for the goal that sealed the deal.

From there to the finish, the outcome was inevitable.

Kudos too to an exceptional UCC defence who managed to minimise the influence of All- Ireland winner Gillane. Eddie Gunning, Niall O’Leary, and sweeper Paddy O’Loughlin led the way as they limited the Mary I scoring options.

What started out with 14 teams had now become one.

Scorers for UCC: M Kehoe (1-4), S Conway (0-6, 0-5 frees), C Browne (1-1), C Roche (0-3), C O’Leary (0-2 frees), D Griffin, N O’Leary, R O’Flynn, D Fitzgibbon and S Kingston (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mary I: A Gillane (0-8 frees), T Monaghan, L Meade, M O’Loughlin, C O’Brien and C English (0-1 each).

UCC:

J Barry (Castlelyons, Cork); K Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary), E Gunning (Na Piarsaigh, Cork), N O’Leary (Castlelyons, Cork); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers, Cork), E Murphy (Sarsfields, Cork), P O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick); C Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny), M Coleman (Blarney, Cork); C Roche (Shamrocks, Waterford), S Kingston (Douglas, Cork), D Griffin (Carrigaline, Cork); S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), M Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash, Tipperary), D Fitzgibbon (Charleville, Cork).

Subs: R O’Flynn (Erin’s Own, Cork) for E Murphy (15 inj), D Lowney (Clonakilty, Cork) for C O’Leary (52), D Lynch (Passage East, Waterford) for K Dwyer (52), R Donohue (Buffers Alley, Wexford) for C Roche (58), D Walsh (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare) for D Fitzgibbon (60).

MARY I:

E Cahill (Birr, Offaly); E Ryan (Loughmore Castleiney, Tipperary), D Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford), S Downey (Clonlara, Clare); C Morgan (Kilruane McDonagh, Tipperary), D Browne (Kanturk, Cork), T Grimes (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick); P Hickey (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary), L Meade (Newcestown, Cork); A Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick), M O’Loughlin (Clonlara, Clare), C O’Brien (Liscarroll, Cork); G Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills, Clare), C Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare), T Monaghan (Craughwell, Galway).

Subs: B Buckley (Dromina, Cork) for S Downey (17), C English (Fr Sheehy’s, Tipperary) for M O’Loughlin (half-time), R McCormack (Borris-Ileigh, Tipperary) for P Hickey (bs 45-48), S Bourke (Grenagh, Cork) for G Cooney (47), R McCormack for C O’Brien (50).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).

60 Second Report

It mattered

To be fair, raising green flags, has not been an issue for UCC. Mark Kehoe’s early goal gave them a strong foothold. Conor Browne’s effectively put the game beyond doubt.

Can't ignore

UCC are Fitzgibbon Cup champions for the 39th time – extending their lead at the top of the roll of honour. UCD are their closest rivals with 32.

Good day

More like a good week. Double the celebrations with UCC winning both the Sigerson and the Fitzgibbon Cups. This was their first Fitzgibbon Cup title since 2013.

Bad day

Not the result James Wall was hoping for as Mary I were outdone by an UCC side littered with lots of inter-county talent.

Sideline smarts

UCC have employed Paddy O’Loughlin in a deep defensive role in all their matches. And to good effect. Pulling players back allowed sharp-shooters Shane Conway and Mark Kehoe ample space up front.

Best on show

It was no surprise to hear Mark Kehoe being announced as the official man-of-the-match. The Tipperary man has being making the headlines throughout the Fitzgibbon Cup and Saturday was no different.

Man in the middle

Jamie Wall didn’t appear to be overly happy with the amount of frees given by James Owens against his team in the first half. However, it was hard to argue with a lot of them.

Where next?

For the county players, it will be straight back to the National League.