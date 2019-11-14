News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Duignan battles incumbent Byrne for Offaly chair

Duignan battles incumbent Byrne for Offaly chair
Michael Duignan
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Two-time All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan will go head to head with incumbent Tommy Byrne for the position of Offaly GAA chairman at next month’s county convention.

The closing of nominations show that Duignan and Byrne are the only two names in the ring for the top job in Offaly GAA, which will be decided by a vote at convention on December 10.

Byrne was elected chairman in late 2016. He previously served in the role of secretary for three years. Duignan’s decision to allow his name go forward comes off the back of an extremely turbulent and regressive few years for the Faithful County.

Relegated from the Liam MacCarthy Cup last year, Offaly’s senior hurlers endured an even worse 2019 campaign. Managing just a single win across league and championship, the county was relegated to Division 2A of the Allianz League and the Christy Ring Cup.

The county board sacked hurling manager Kevin Martin in mid-May after Offaly lost their opening two games in the Joe McDonagh Cup, with Joachim Kelly taking over on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Kelly, however, was unable to arrest the decline as the county dropped to hurling’s third-tier when failing to beat Kerry in their final round-robin outing.

The Tullamore Tribune reported early last month that a representative group comprising of Duignan, Edenderry’s Colm Cummins, Clara’s Dervill Dolan, former Offaly hurler Brian Whelahan, and former Faithful footballer Stephen Darby met with county board chairman Byrne and other officers to outline their concerns regarding Offaly GAA. They also intimated during this meeting that a change of leadership was required. Byrne said he would not be standing down.

Four-time All-Ireland hurling final referee and Irish Examiner columnist Brian Gavin is nominated by his club, Clara, for the position of Leinster Council delegate.

Upon the release of nominations for the various board positions, former Offaly hurler Daithí Regan tweeted: “A great opportunity for dynamic new leadership in our county, critical convention which will hopefully lead our county to solidity, innovation, investment from business community, pathway for our youth, and people to lead us with a proven acumen in business and strategy.”

There could well be a contest for chairperson in neighbouring Longford. Although outgoing county board chairman Eamon Reilly had previously stated his intention to stand down at the end of this year, his decision to resign at the weekend, one month shy of convention, has thrown the county into crisis. Longford County Board referees administrator Joe O’Brien also stepped down from his post in recent times. Vice-chairperson Bríd McGoldrick has taken over from Reilly until convention.

More on this topic

Offaly set to reject football tier plansOffaly set to reject football tier plans

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly to be next Offaly hurling managerEight-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly to be next Offaly hurling manager

John Maughan: I wouldn’t mind drawing MayoJohn Maughan: I wouldn’t mind drawing Mayo

Offaly put together back-to-back win against SligoOffaly put together back-to-back win against Sligo

TOPIC: Offaly GAA

More in this Section

Bernardo Silva banned and fined over tweet to Man City team-mate Benjamin MendyBernardo Silva banned and fined over tweet to Man City team-mate Benjamin Mendy

France boss Deschamps defends Giroud selection and says door not shut on MartialFrance boss Deschamps defends Giroud selection and says door not shut on Martial

McCarthy not afraid to give youngsters a chance as Parrott prepares for debutMcCarthy not afraid to give youngsters a chance as Parrott prepares for debut

Klopp staying calm despite Liverpool achieving ‘pretty much impossible’ startKlopp staying calm despite Liverpool achieving ‘pretty much impossible’ start


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fastion. By Paul McLachen.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »